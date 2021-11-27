Because blocking flights is not enough, the immunologist Mantovani raises the alarm on the Omicron – Il Tempo variant





Closing borders and preventing flights from a handful of African countries is not enough: in the long run it does not solve the problem. Immunologist Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of Humanitas, thus intervenes on the news of the first cases in Europe of the Omicron variant, the new mutation of the virus that worries about the possible greater contagiousness and the fear that it could pierce the anti-Covid vaccine.





“The lesson that derives from the Omicron variant is that we must vaccinate ourselves against Covid 19, vaccinate children and vaccinate the world. As long as the virus circulates we will be in check”, said the immunologist on Saturday 27 November to Rai Radio1 at ‘Sabato Anch’io’. For Mantovani, the closure on trips against the new variant “is a temporary measure that allows us to understand the situation. In the long run, it is not by closing ourselves that we will resolve the situation”.





In the fight against Covid, international cooperation is fundamental: “Patent liberalization is an issue on which there are different opinions. It is important at this time to share the ability to produce. The European Union, also thanks to our Prime Minister, is starting to support the construction of plants in African countries “, he concluded.





Meanwhile, the first suspected cases of the South African variant are appearing in different parts of Europe. The latest was identified in the Czech Republic, as announced by the spokeswoman for the National Institute of Public Health in Prague, Stepanka Cechova, according to which a person from Namibia tested positive. Analyzes are underway to confirm whether this is the omicron variant, detected yesterday in a woman in Belgium and for which there is a suspected case in Germany. In the Netherlands the situation is numerically more worrying, with 61 cases of suspected Omicron detected among the passengers of two KLM flights landed in Amsterdam in the past few hours. In this case too, analyzes are underway to understand the exact strain of the virus present in infected travelers.