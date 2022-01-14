because breakfast at the bar will cost more in 2022

Prices are rising, just go shopping at the supermarket to notice. Based on current trends, breakfast at the bar could go from the current € 2 and 40 (national average for cappuccino + croissant) to as much as € 3 and 40, increasing by 48% because the prices of milk, sugar, cocoa and eggs (intended as raw materials, not as final products) increased by 40%. In the supermarket, coffee already costs more than in the past. It increased by 20% last year and risks an encore in 2022, while pasta and bread are expected to rise by 38%: we have already told you why the price of a pack of penne is rising. Inflation has returned to rage in Italy and around the world.

The main problem is the increase in energy prices, because cultivating what feeds us is an energy-intensive activity; as if that were not enough, all other raw materials, semi-finished products and even microchips have an impact on prices; the price rush started from the bottom is moving up the production and distribution chain, to unload itself on the products that the consumer finds in the shop (or, in fact, at the bar). Every day 5.5 million Italians have breakfast in bars throughout the area, an unmissable event whether it is a quick coffee at the counter or a brioche consumed seated at the table.

Between increases in raw materials and increases in energy prices, “the situation has become unsustainable”, he tells Press Alberto Balocco, president and CEO of the Cuneo-based group that produces anniversary sweets and biscuits. “We talk a lot about pasta, which however is made of only two ingredients, semolina and water, instead of products we transform more than one: flour, milk and all its derivatives such as cream and butter, and then eggs, sugar and vegetable oils. Flour costs about 40% more than last year, vegetable oil is up by 30%. Butter in turn has reached crazy levels, just look at the prices of futures and see that it grows by 50%. Chocolate, also due to the rise in the price of butter, has risen by 20%, while sugar is the one that bothers less at the moment because it has grown by only 10-15% “, explains the ‘industrial.

And as for the milk (there, there are no collection problems: “True. But the cows are fed and fed with feed, in particular corn and when the price of wheat goes up that automatically goes up – Balocco always explains – And if both go up together the costs of the feed go up. Then, to milk the cows you need electricity and consequently when the cost of electricity triples in a semester automatically the costs of the farms explode, many stalls are forced to close and clamorous distortions are created ” .

“If we add to this the crazy increase in raw materials – even the carbon dioxide that we use to cool the dough is splashed and today it costs three times as much as a year ago – and those of road transport exploded in turn because with Covid with there were more truckers and even those of packaging, we see that it is a real tragedy “, he concludes.

A couple of months ago, the Consumerism association drew up the increases that the retail prices of some consumer goods and services such as coffee at the bar could undergo in 2022, which could rise to 1.20 euros from 1 euro today. The brioches would end up at € 1.50 from 1.20 today. The pizza by the slice is expected to cost € 3 per hectogram against the current € 2.50. The bread would go to 2.99 euros per kilo against the current 2.50 and the haircut at 17 euros (now it costs 14 for men).

For the classic cup of espresso coffee, AssoUtenti calculated some time ago, the price lists could go from the current € 1.09 to € 1.50, with an increase of + 37.6%. Will the “expensive breakfast” strongly change consumer habits? We’ll see.