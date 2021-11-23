Because Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes would have decided to end their relationship

It’s been five days since Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they let fans know about not being a couple anymore and now several sources of American gossip magazines have tried to explain the reason for the breakup.

According to the insider of People, which the newspaper describes as “next to the singer“, the romance would come to a deadlock after more than two years together: “The relationship could no longer go on at this point – he said – The romance was gone“.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

Also according to the source of AND! News things between them would turn off and he added another detail, which was that it would be Shawn Mendes who would take the lead.

“Shawn started the conversation with Camila about breaking up, a week before they announced it. Camila was very upset but agrees it’s better this way. It was very tough for a few days but she is spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. It has a great support network around it“.

The insider continued by saying that the artists “they still feel and want to be friends. It wasn’t a bad breakup“.

The interested parties themselves had explained of wanting to stay best friends, as their relationship began, in identical message they had posted in their respective Instagram Stories to announce they broke up.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever – they wrote – We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support right from the start and moving forward“.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in 2016 – getty images

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, were BFFs for many years before becoming a couple thanks to their collaboration. “Señorita“.

They had gotten together on July 3, 2019 and, among the most recent releases, we had seen them last September tread the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala together.

ph: getty images