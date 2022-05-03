Because China’s obsession with Covid disinfection does more harm than good

Thousands of workers in protective suits spray clouds of disinfectant on roads and buildings after the recent Covid outbreaks, putting people’s health at risk.

Workers in protective coveralls disinfecting the common areas of a local residential complex on March 5, 2020 in Beijing, China.

In Shanghai, the epicenter of China’s largest Covid outbreak, thousands of workers in protective suits have been organized into teams to disinfect areas, with a focus on places known to have hosted Covid patients. The strict zero Covid strategy of Chinese politics drives the obsession to sanitize everything, a move that the government considers fundamental to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

Firefighters have also been employed to spray disinfectants on city streets, building facades and park benches, but the practice often extends to many other places. Apparently, any outdoor area can be targeted by disinfectants, in a long-standing campaign in China against the risk of virus transmission from surfacesa danger that much of the world considered too minimal to justify such disinfection measures.

In a scientific report last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that any contact with a surface contaminated with Covid-19 has less than a 1 in 10,000 chance of causing an infection. This research has prompted many countries to consider mass disinfection as a “theater of hygiene” and not a significant disease prevention measure.

“Public health authorities followed the science”According to Emanuel Goldman, a professor of microbiology at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School. “It is highly unlikely that any cases result from contact with contaminated surfaces. The virus quickly dies on the outside of an infected person and moves very inefficiently with the fingers – he tells CNN -. Washing your hands with soap or alcohol wipes is all it takes to bring the incidence down to zero“.

China obsessed with disinfection

In China, where rigorous practices have focused on eliminating any form of spread of the virus, concerns about contaminated surfaces date back to the early months of the pandemic, and intensified after officials said an outbreak in a market The cause of a worker infection from handling frozen and virus-contaminated imported salmon probably began in Beijing.

Although the World Health Organization says it is “highly unlikely” that people will contract Covid-19 through food or food packaging, Chinese authorities have on numerous occasions pointed to cold chain imports or other contaminated surfaces as those of airplanes or even of international mail, as carriers of disease. This has led to a number of largely unique measures in China, such as testing the surfaces of imports for traces of viruses and mass disinfection of frozen products from abroad, while some cities have taken various measures to disinfect international mail and parcels, even if national. Health experts said there is not enough evidence to show that such non-cold chain items can carry the virus.

Potential health risk

In places like Shanghai, where the city struggles with weeks-long lockdowns, the deployment of volunteers and workers for disinfection purposes could focus attention on the wrong risk. WHO advocates disinfection, such as cleaning areas, such as doorknobs in crowded public places, but its guidelines state that “spraying disinfectants, even outdoors, it can be harmful to people’s health and cause irritation or damage to the eyes, respiratory tract or skin “

At the start of the pandemic, a group of Chinese scientists warned in a letter to the magazine Science whereas the excessive use of chlorine-based disinfectants risks polluting the water and even endangering the ecosystems of nearby lakes and rivers.

There are also similar signs of concern from the Shanghai authorities. Late last month, Chinese officials issued recommendations to residents on how to disinfect, urging them to “do not spray disinfectants directly on people”, Use trucks and drones to disinfect outdoor areas. “These practices are essentially ineffective and can cause health risks and environmental pollution,” said a Shanghai official.