Because Christmas is today

Christmas is the feast that in the Christian tradition celebrates the birth of Jesus, who was not really born on December 25th. The historical sources on the life of Jesus, that is, the Gospels, do not indicate a precise date, and we do not know with certainty when Christians began to celebrate Christmas: certainly at least from 336 AD, as indicated in the 354 chronograph, a kind of calendar that is the first document to contain a reference to Christmas.

In the end, December 25 was chosen as a symbolic date to commemorate the birth of Jesus and Christianize the pagan feasts that were celebrated in the Roman Empire, the Saturnalia and the feast of the so-called “Invicting Sun”.

What were Saturnalia, that is, Christmas before Christmas

The Saturnalia, Saturnalia in Latin, they were celebrated from 17 to 23 December in honor of the god Saturn, the equivalent of the Greek Cronus. As in the ancient festivals that over time turned into Carnival, during the Saturnalia the common social rules were reversed: among other things, it happened that the masters served their slaves at the table. As many people today think that Christmas is the most beautiful day of the year, so thought the poet Catullus of December 17.

Many Saturnalia traditions were transmitted to Christian Christmas: among these the exchange of gifts, which is therefore older than Christian traditions. It took place on December 19th, that is Sigillaria. Simple, symbolic things were given and received, since exchanging valuables would have been contrary to the spirit of the party. The children were given statuettes of sweet dough – the seals – in the shape of dolls and animals.

At the end of the third century the Roman civil calendar indicated December 25 as the winter solstice. In all the ancient cultures of the northern hemisphere the winter solstice is celebrated because it is the day after which the days begin to lengthen again, and for this reason it is linked to the solar deities.

Also in the third century, on December 25 in the Roman Empire the god of the Invicting Sun was also celebrated, who brought together various solar gods of different religions: the Greek Helios, the Syrian El-Gabal and the Persian Mitra.

In the last centuries of the Roman Empire, before Christianity became the official religion, these cults were not uncommon, overlapping various divinities creating new, very open religions. In particular, the religion of the Unconquered Sun was one of those which, even before the affirmation of Christianity, was approaching monotheism.

December 25 was chosen as the day of Jesus’ birth – after taking into consideration dates such as November 18, March 28 and May 20 – to “cover” the feast of the Unconquered Sun and have a further argument to convince the pagans to convert: they would not have lost their feast once they became Christians. The figure of Jesus was proposed to these pagans as that of the “true” Sun.

The other Christmas traditions

Over time and with the spread of Christianity, Christmas has been enriched with many other traditions in turn originating from other celebrations of the winter solstice.

The Christmas tree, for example, comes from the Germanic tradition of the winter solstice festival, called Yule; in the Scandinavian languages ​​the period of Christmas is still indicated with expressions that clearly derive from this term, “jul“In Swedish, Danish and Norwegian,”Jól“In Icelandic. Other traditional pagan elements have passed to the New Year’s party, instead of Christmas: among these the fires and bonfires that were lit for the solstice.

The story behind Santa Claus, on the other hand, is more complex. L’Encyclopedia Britannica he explains that this figure was born from that of Saint Nicholas of Bari – also known as Saint Nicholas of Myra, a city in present-day Turkey where he was bishop; his body was brought to Bari after his death – which is celebrated on 6 December. The cult of this saint has always been linked to the idea of ​​gifts delivered to children, and over time his figure has evolved into that of Santa Claus, passing through the Sinterklaas Dutch, brought to the American colony of New Amsterdam, which later became New York, and there he transformed into Santa Claus.

As American culture spread around the world after World War II, Santa Claus also became popular in Italy, where in most regions he took the place of Baby Jesus, Saint Lucia or Saint Nicholas in bringing gifts to children.

