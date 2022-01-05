Sports

Because De Laurentiis did not earn even one euro from Insigne’s farewell

(by Arturo Minervini) – Pimp is a philosophical current born in Naples in the early 2000s, with the advent of Aurelio De Laurentiis at the helm of the club. It is a thought that has nestled a large group of fans, ready to point to the patron as one who is always ready to speculate on passion and exploit the Napoli brand for their own interests. And there is, because in the end football is an absolute expression of freedom.

On the Insigne case, however, some reflections need to be made. During the De Laurentiis years, great footballers followed one another, often brilliant intuitions of the Napoli observers (or Benitez). Items paid for small amounts and always resold at exorbitant prices: from Lavezzi to Cavani, from Higuain and Jorginho the big names have left Naples always carrying an avalanche of millions in the club’s coffers. Hamsik himself, who started at an advanced age, earned the club 20 million euros at the time of his farewell in the race.

Unless sensational twists, Insigne will be the first big player to leave without bringing even a single euro into Napoli’s coffers. The current captain will leave when his contract expires, choosing the millionaire exile in Canadian land. One has to ask: why did this happen? If De Laurentiis had sensed the will not to accept the renewal by the number 24, why didn’t he sell it before? Here too, the answer is in the same destination chosen by Insigne for the last part of his career: because of exorbitant offers, even when Napoli had really evaluated the possibility of selling Insigne, they never arrived.

