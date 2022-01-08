Because despite the vaccines we are in the most chaotic and confused phase of the whole pandemic

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

We are at the most uncertain time since the pandemic began. Who could have imagined that after a year of administering the vaccines, we would find ourselves in such a chaotic and confusing situation? Think about it for a moment. When it all exploded in March 2020, and we were all taken by surprise, there was only one thing to do against the spread of the virus: close everything, in Italy as in most of the world, and it only took a few days to figure it out.

The following summer he then made us let our guard down, many naively thought that the virus was extinct or “clinically dead”, only to have to deal with a new, dramatic wave during the autumn. Even then, however, there were not many alternatives: we had to contain the virus and the only way we had to do it was to raise barriers against it. Thanks to the experience gained in those months we were able to avoid a new lockdown and we invented ourselves a color system with which to draw the Italian regions still in force, albeit with parameters that have changed over time.

What now? These days we hear about everything. Virologists who state that Omicron could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, doctors who raise the alert that hospitals are filling up again, who are calling for new immediate closures, who instead invoke herd immunity. Never before has a single voice existed as in this moment, neither among scientists, nor between government and institutions.

Uncertainty in the political world

The uncertainty in the political world in this case tastes like a real mess. In these almost two years of pandemic, politics has always had to find the balance point of a balance that sees the safeguarding of public health on the one hand, and the safeguarding of the economy on the other; or, to put it better, economic growth and profits. You can agree with one or the other hypothesis but the point, when making political decisions, is to have a clear goal. What is the government’s goal with the new measures launched on January 5th? Let’s face it clearly: these measures will certainly not bring down the infections in the coming weeks. First, because they do not put a damper on the spread of the virus. Second, because it will take a long time to see the positive effects of compulsory vaccination on hospitalizations. To understand this, a few simple calculations are enough.

The effects of compulsory vaccination for over-50s

The over-50s not vaccinated in Italy are about 2 million and 300 thousand (Graph 1). Assuming that everyone gets vaccinated (but convince all those who don’t work!) And assuming that everyone immediately flows into the vaccination hubs, in just three days we could be able to give everyone the first dose. Then it will be necessary to wait three weeks for the second dose and another 15 days for the vaccine to reach its full effect. Basically, in the best (and unrealistic) hypothesis just made, it will take at least 45 days to protect all the over-50s and begin to see the first positive effects on hospitalizations (we will also see them on infections, but to a lesser extent).

Can we quantify the benefits of compulsory vaccination among the over-50s? In part, yes, just look at Chart 2. According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, with respect to the infections that occurred between November 12 and December 12 2021 we had:

For the 40-59 age group, 2,350 hospitalized unvaccinated out of a total population of 2.6 million. Only 879 out of 15.8 million vaccinated people were hospitalized;

Again for the 40-59 age group, 348 hospitalized in non-vaccinated ICU and only 64 vaccinated;

For the over-60 group, 4025 hospitalized unvaccinated out of a total population of 1.4 million. 6347 vaccinated people were hospitalized out of a total population of 16.8 million people.

Again for the over-60 group, 649 unvaccinated hospitalized in ICU and 513 vaccinated.

From these data emerges strongly the importance of everyone being vaccinated. In the 40-59 age group, an unvaccinated person has 15 times the risk of being hospitalized compared to a vaccinated person and 32 times more of ending up in ICU. Among the over-60s, on the other hand, an unvaccinated person has 7 times the risk of hospitalization compared to a vaccinated, and the risk rises to 15 times for IT.

Consequently, assuming that all over-50s get vaccinated, within 45 days we could reduce the incidence on hospitals for this age group by 7-15 times and on TI by 15-32 times (and therefore also on deaths). These are huge numbers, which could really lead to the end of the pandemic emergency in Italy at least as regards the risk of disease, because by now we have understood that the virus will instead continue to circulate.

Being the first to have introduced a sort of vaccination obligation is certainly worthwhile. On the other hand, if many have announced it – Austria, Germany, even the President of the European Commission Von Der Leyen – and no one has done it yet, it is obviously because the political and regulatory problems are not so easy to solve. But one thing is certain: the latest government measures will not slow down the contagion curve in any way, which if it reaches its peak in a few weeks, it will be for quite other reasons. So what numbers should we expect?

The positive cases we could have at the end of January

To understand the development of an epidemic in the short term, simple mathematical operations are enough. We do not need to know exactly how many infections we will have in two or three weeks, we are interested in understanding the order of magnitude of the problem, to calculate for example when hospitals will really suffer.

The infections are growing exponentially with a doubling time of about 7 days. This means that if last week we had reached 100 thousand cases and this one we reached 200 thousand, the next we could reach 400 thousand positive cases per day, which however we will not be able to measure because our ability to swab will not go that far. which is why we believe that even current cases are actually underestimated. However, given that this growth is bound to slow down, because people become ill and put themselves in isolation and close contacts with them, we can make a conservative hypothesis that for the next 20 days cases will proceed on average with a constant rate of about 150 thousand per day. This means that about 3 million people will be infected and, considering that an infected person puts three or four others in isolation on average, about 10 million people will be in isolation. Again, we are not interested in the precision of the number but in an order of magnitude that is likely and that indicates the size of the problem.

The pressure on the health system

We come now at hospitalizations. As we told you in previous insights on Omicron, luckily for us the number of sick people is not rising with the same speed as the infections, otherwise we would be facing a humanitarian catastrophe. Omicron is much more contagious than the previous variants but less lethal, and generates about a third of hospitalizations compared to Delta, as the British data from the Health National Security Agency indicate. The same English report gives us another new and very important indication: vaccines are effective and work very well in preventing hospitalizations even against Omicron (Table 1).

The numbers in the table tell us that, in preventing hospitalizations, the efficacy of two doses of vaccine against Omicron is 72% within 24 weeks (against Delta it is between 90 and 95%), and then drops to 52%. after the 25th week (against Delta it always remains above 80%). The good news comes from the third dose, which brings the effectiveness against Omicron back to 88% (for Delta it is above 95%).

These few lines contain the reason why, despite the infections having reached levels never seen before, hospitals are not yet in total emergency: thanks to vaccines and thanks to a less lethal, albeit much more contagious, variant. But how long will the health system hold up?

Again, describing the order of magnitude of the problem is quite simple. The number of hospitalized patients in Italy is increasing with a doubling time of about 20 days, which means that by the end of January we will have about double the number of hospitalized patients than today. There will be over 30,000 hospitalized and over 3,000 intensive care. What does this mean? If we want to make a comparison, the order of magnitude is the same as the previous peaks, when we had 35,000 hospitalized and 4,000 hospitalized in intensive care and the hospitalized were in full emergency. Again, the numbers may fluctuate low or more likely high, but it is the size of the problem we face that must worry us. At the end of January the hospitals will be in emergency e if we don’t see cases go down then there will be trouble. The problem is that no one, at this moment, is able to predict precisely when the peak will come, and it will certainly not be the measures launched by the government that will help us.

Uncertainty in the scientific world

Uncertainty is something that science grapples with every day. Many think – or perhaps hope – to be able to take refuge in science to have certainties but unfortunately this is not the case, especially when we are faced with a completely new phenomenon, as was the Sars-CoV-2 two years ago, and com is its Omicron variant now. The scientific advances in the fight against the pandemic have been immense: we have understood the virus and its transmission and action mechanisms, we have found safe and effective vaccines in the blink of an eye and today we also have treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies and antivirals recently approved also in Italy. But in the face of Omicron, even science has plunged back into uncertainty.

Virologists and epidemiologists observe its contagiousness with extreme concern; at the same time, however, the mutations of the virus towards less malignant forms for humans, confirmed by recent laboratory studies, bode well for an exit from the pandemic emergency. The truth is that even science, at this moment, does not agree on how the pandemic will evolve and what scenarios we will face in the coming months. Omicron could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, it is true, but no one can rule out the triggering of new variants (which in fact are already being recorded), especially with such high numbers of infections all over the world. AND we cannot know if the next variants will be more or less dangerous of Omicron.

We are in the most uncertain moment since the pandemic began and even from scientists these days we hear about everything. For once, however, we should have the courage to speak with a single voice and say something very simple: “we still don’t know this”. We do not know if Omicron will be a turning point or not, we do not know if a new more or less dangerous variant will arrive. What we certainly know, numbers and calculations in hand, is that January will be a very difficult month and we must prepare ourselves.

In collaboration with Francesco Luchetta