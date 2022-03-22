because doing it is good for your health

Cinnamon has countless benefits: not everyone knows that even chewing the sticks of this spice allows us to enjoy its properties.

Cinnamon is a spice obtained from trees of the Lauraceae family. In addition to being used to embellish numerous preparations with its truly unmistakable taste note, it has many beneficial properties: that’s why chew the cinnamon sticks it’s good for our body.

Cinnamon: characteristics and nutritional properties

Used since 2700 BC, this spice is indispensable for the preparation of Christmas sweets, flavored biscuits, mulled wine and much more.

As for the nutritional properties of this spice, 100 grams of product provide 247 kilocalories. The same amount also contains the following macronutrients:

Carbohydrates 55 grams;

Fiber 53.1 grams;

Protein 3.99 grams;

Fat 1.24 grams.

The beneficial properties of cinnamon are due to the high concentration of precious substances, such as:

Vitamin A;

C vitamin;

Vitamins of group B;

Sodium;

Manganese;

Iron;

Magnesium;

Potassium.

What are the side effects of cinnamon?

Can the consumption of cinnamon cause the onset of side effects?

The intake of this spice is not recommended in case you have kidney or liver problems.

In fact, cinnamon contains a substance known as coumarin, which is mildly toxic to the kidneys and liver.

Even pregnant women should not eat cinnamon: high dosages of this spice, in fact, are able to stimulate the contractions of the uterus.

Likewise, it would be good for women who are breastfeeding to avoid its consumption as well.

Also, since cinnamon is able to reduce the blood sugar level, It is strongly recommended that people with diabetes seek advice from their doctor before taking it.

Finally, pay attention to the interference of this spice with any medicines, especially antidiabetic drugs.

Again, if you are following drug therapy, the best advice is to contact your doctor before introducing cinnamon into your diet.

Chewing cinnamon sticks: all the benefits

We just have to find out what are all the benefits that the habit of chewing cinnamon sticks has on our health.

After all, this spice has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. In particular, it has been mainly used as a remedy against:

Flu symptoms

Irregular menstrual cycle;

Intestinal parasites;

Diarrhea;

Dyspepsia;

Seasonal ailments.

Also numerous scientific studies have recognized the incredible healing power of this spiceunderlining how chewing cinnamon sticks has beneficial effects on the heart, body and mouth.

Protects the heart

Introducing this habit into our routine helps us improve the health of the cardiovascular system.

In fact, cinnamon is able to reduce blood glucose levels, counteracting hyperglycemia.

The dosage necessary for this spice to be able to lower blood sugar is equal to 2 grams per dayand should be paired with a healthy diet.

Not only that: its consumption is also able to improve fat metabolism.

You may also be interested in: Chewing ginger root: properties, benefits, contraindications

Slow down aging

Chewing cinnamon sticks helps us prevent the onset of degenerative diseases.

These include, for example, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

All thanks to its incredible antioxidant powerwhich fights cellular aging by counteracting free radicals, responsible for neurodegenerative diseases and tumors.

You may also be interested in: Chewing Rosemary: Why We Should Do It Every Day

Improve oral health

Finally, chewing cinnamon sticks allows us to improve our oral hygiene.

This spice, in fact, is not only an excellent remedy against halitosis, but has an antibacterial and purifying action, ideal for fight annoying disorders of the oral cavitysuch as canker sores, gingivitis and inflammation.

Finally, its antiseptic power is ideal for promoting the healing of lesions and small wounds of the mouth.