Because Don’t Look Up is IDENTICAL to a famous Simpsons episode

Think what you want of Don’t Look Up but its plot and its starting point are those of Bart’s Comet, episode 14 of the sixth season of The Simpsons. There was no social media (it aired in 1995) but the idea is that: a professor and a student discover by chance that there is a comet in the sky that is about to impact the Earth, they try to warn everyone but the reactions of both the authorities and those of ordinary people are not as expected and reveal the relationship we have with this type of news and our meanness. The ending is different but that’s why The Simpsons is a series that must go on (but if you really want to 4 years later in the Halloween episode on the Millennium Bug there is a rocket directed to another planet with the most important personalities on Earth on it), however in both stories there is no manages to avoid the arrival due to human neglect and inability to collaborate. In other words, the moral is the same: we are not capable of collaborating for the common good in the face of difficulties.

The point, however, is not so much this, it is not the fact that The Simpsons arrived first on the same theme and with the same cue as an Adam McKay film for Netflix with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, but the fact that they arrived better and that between the two (the episode of The Simpsons And Don’t Look Up) is the second to look like a cartoon and not the first. It is the second that deals with those ideas and those ideas in the simplest way and to say the most obvious and direct things, while the first uses it to do something else, to suggest something more human and more complicated. Don’t Look Up represents what we already know, the episode of The Simpsons try to tell us something more about us.

Disney +

The remedy

This part has roughly the same conclusions. Having been written in the 90s, the episode lacks scientific distrust. Everyone immediately believes in science and in the fact that the meteorite is coming but as we will see it is not that this makes so much of a difference. Why as in Don’t Look Up people don’t want to believe the threat, they don’t want to worry, and they prefer to lighten the threatening content. So as soon as a rocket is announced to intercept the meteorite no one worries anymore, except of course the few wise men (which in The Simpsons means Lisa).

Netflix

Politics

Don’t Look Up makes a great deal of noise around trying to intercept and destroy his comet while The Simpsons, in just over 20 minutes in duration, he manages to insert the fear of being afraid of people and also politics that doesn’t give a damn. In fact, the meteorite would hit and destroy only Springfield, so at a certain point, once the first rocket’s attempt to destroy the boulder failed, politics gave up on helping them. Which leads Kent Brockman to say live: “I have said it before and I say it again. Democracy doesn’t workAnd then as a form of final disagreement before dying he announces all the people that he knows are gay.

The Simpsons America’s problem is institutions. At the micro level they are the police, the school, the motorization and everything that is managed by the state, but in episodes like this it is clear that the problem is even higher. Nobody cares what happens in Springfield and in a live stream we see just how more trivial issues carry more weight. But even more, The Simpsons is a series on television, so it happens that the news cycle is such that the one about Springfield is eaten by others because it is television that sets the agenda of politics and not vice versa. Instead in Don’t Look Up, the emphasis that is given on the same topic, that is, on the fact that politics is not really interested in the salvation of people, only serves to reaffirm what we know, that is, it stages what everyone has seen, without having a second meaning that not be: in politics there are the worst possible people chasing consensus in the short term.

Netflix

The arrival of the catastrophe

It is the moment in which the two stories differ the most (although even in The Simpsons there is a moment in which a selection is made to determine who deserves to live and who does not in the future post-apocalypse world). At the end, when it is clear that tragedy will come and it cannot be avoided, it brings out the worst in people. In Don’t Look Up this takes the form of the classic chaotic madness of apocalyptic plunder, while in The Simpsons the idea of ​​Homer pretending to enter the Flanders’ bunker and then the whole city that equally crams in there, crushed, hoping to save himself, he confronts everyone with their own meanness (eventually one will have to go out so the others can stay inside and save themselves and collectively decide that it must be Flanders, the owner of the bunker who kindly let them in).

Don’t Look Up chooses to close with that terrible dinner made up of clichés and regrets, a moment to cheer up the audience and tell them that unfortunately, despite “we” (who is watching but also those who wrote, directed and interpreted the film) we are the best, the human race has failed to avoid extinction. Instead The Simpsons with the same outcome (the human race has not managed to avoid the arrival of the meteorite) do not cheer the public and do not put themselves on a pedestal but rather involve the protagonists in a moment of incredible purification. The Simpsons are always the worst and here, like the others, they also prove it when in the finale, in a moment of communion with the others, while they sing accepting their own mortal fate, they seem brave but at the first hint of an accident they all run away, proving to be cowards. Adversity seemed to have made them better and instead they always remain mean, selfish and cowardly.

So yes it stages the apocalypse and our inadequacy to work together for survival.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io