Because Ethereum is at risk of another decline, $ 3,200 is the key level

Ethereum struggles to overcome the $ 3,400 resistance against the US dollar. The price of ETH is holding the support of $ 3,250, but there is a risk of further downside.

Ethereum has started a downward correction from the $ 3,400 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $ 3,300 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There has been a break below a key ascending channel with support near $ 3,320 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could start a new rise if it stays above the $ 3,250 support zone.

The price of Ethereum corrects to the downside

Ethereum made another attempt to break out of the $ 3,400 resistance zone. ETH failed to gain strength and corrected lower from the $ 3,391 swing high. There was a break below the $ 3,320 and $ 3,300 support levels. The price of Ether even settled below $ 3,300 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there has been a break below a key uptrend channel with support near $ 3,320 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

It has formed a low near $ 3,238 and the price is now correcting upward. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 3,391 swing to the low of $ 3,238. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $ 3,300 level and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 3,391 swing to the low of $ 3,238.

The first major resistance is near the $ 3,320 level. A clear move above the $ 3,320 level could initiate another short-term rise. The next major resistance is near the $ 3,400 level above which the ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the case indicated, the price could test the $ 3,550 level in the next period.

Other losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to initiate a new rise above the $ 3,300 level, it may continue to move lower. A first bearish support is near the $ 3,250 level. The first key support is forming near the $ 3,200 level. A break down below the $ 3,200 level could push the price lower. Further losses could push the price towards $ 3,000.