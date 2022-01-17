Because for Djokovic it’s not over yet: so the champion No vax risks losing other tournaments

For Novak Djokovic it may not be over here. The champion yesterday received Serbia’s homage after his expulsion from Australia was confirmed by the court. The decision not to get vaccinated, however, could cost him participation in other tournaments, starting with Roland Garros. According to reports from AFP, all athletes, professional or amateur, who arrive in France for a competition will have to be vaccinated to enter a sports facility.

The Serbian tennis player is also likely to miss Wimbledon and Us Open, the other two Grand Slam tournaments. The historic tournament on the grass has no exemptions to date. This means that Nole will have to comply with the British quarantine and other health restrictions, unless they are changed by next June. Otherwise, go to isolation for at least ten days. For Flushing Meadows, the road could be even more complicated. Without US citizenship, anyone wishing to enter the US must submit a comprehensive vaccination program. The exemptions are foreseen but the times could put the Serbian champion in difficulty again.

And, surprisingly, the recent Covid-19 infection is not among the exemptions. While it is possible to file medical contraindications to vaccination, but it is not possible to refuse to get vaccinated and that’s it. Not to mention that there are cities like New York where the vaccination obligation is in force. So, if the US Open started tomorrow, Djokovic would not be able to participate. And he doesn’t stop there. In March there are the two American Masters 1000: Indian Wells and Miami. And here the rules of the US Open would apply: the US government does not allow entry to non-vaccinated people, even if they have contracted the virus. Another exemption is needed, otherwise it will have to skip those too. As for the Internazionali d’Italia, the director of the tournament Sergio Palmieri said: «If he comes to Rome it will depend on Djokovic, we are up to the rules, if players in good standing enter Italy and Rome we have no reason to refuse them. We have had two very difficult years. Whoever follows the rules, I don’t see why we shouldn’t accept it ».

Read also: