because from April you will still have to have it on your smartphone

Finally it seems to glimpse a light at the end of the dark tunnel. In fact, just a few days ago the Draghi government launched a regulatory process that will lead Italy to exit the state of emergency caused by the pandemic from COVID-19. In spite of this, the Green Pass on smartphone or in paper format.

It is true, it has already been more than two years since the day we found ourselves, to our surprise, obliged to go home. Infections of what initially appeared to be just a powerful flu have begun to rapidly increase and deaths with them. Therefore it was necessary to proceed with the implementation of an emergency phase, to stem what was getting out of hand all over the world: the Coronavirus.

These days, mostly thanks to the vaccination campaign in recent months, things are improving, even if infections continue to run in the country. However, the doses of the vaccine and the caution of recent times seem to have borne fruit. Nonetheless, even if we emerge from the health emergency, the Green Pass will still be necessary, but you can put it in your wallet if you have an iPhone. Let’s find out in which cases green certification will still be mandatory.

Cases in which the Green Pass will be required from 1st April 2022

End of the state of health emergency is not synonymous with “free all”. The loosening of security measures, provided for by the new Prime Ministerial Decree, introduces a series of freedoms aimed at returning the country to a condition much more similar to normal before the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why anyway since April 1, 2022 in some cases it will be necessary to have the Green Pass.

It starts from the places of work where the Green Pass Strengthened, but the normal one. This obligation, in all likelihood, should end with the end of April and then be abolished in May 2022. Both workers who work in public structures and those who work in the school sector are included in this bracket.

Starting from 1 April 2022, all citizens who work in bars, restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, cinemas and theaters will also be able to have the only Green Pass normal and not strengthened. The deadline, for them too, will be 30 April 2022. From May onwards, barring unforeseen events or sudden changes, green certification will no longer be required.

However, all those who want to visit relatives or friends admitted to hospitals, hospices and RSAs will not be able to part with them soon. In fact, they will have to exhibit the Green Pass until the December 31, 2022.