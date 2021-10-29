News

Because from today you will no longer be able to do without Kale, super food of the new generation

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Photo credit: Deryn Macey on unsplash

Jennifer Aniston, to prepare for the role of the stripper Rose O’Reillyin the movie “How do I break a family”, followed aon a protein-based diet e kale (or black cabbage). The colleague would have done the same Anne Hathaway to wear the (very tight) cloths of Catwoman for “The dark Knight”. The super healthy Gwyneth Paltrow would seem to be particularly fond of chips made with the leaves of this vegetable (strictly prepared in the oven, of course), while the supermodel Heidi Klum would consume black cabbage in all sauces: baked, steamed, under form of purifying smoothie, mixed in salads. In the wake of this success, the internationally renowned chef (and the richest) Jamie Olivier, has created a series of delicious recipes based on kale, in order to introduce it into the everyday diet with ease. In short, this vegetable that is so fashionable among Hollywood celebs is back in the limelight and is ready to invade, as a superfood, even the tables of us mere mortals!

Photo credit: Photo by Ashleigh Shea on Unsplash

Photo credit: Photo by Ashleigh Shea on Unsplash

Cultivated mainly in southern Italy, from November to April, the curly kale, belonging to the family of Brassicaceae Oleracea, is a real concentrate of beneficial virtues that can give us a boost of energy during the winter months. Its leaves are rich in Vitamin A, C, E, K and B vitamins, which contribute to the normal blood clotting it’s at reduce tiredness and fatigue; fiber, calcium, protein, folic acid, Omega 3 fatty acids. Good reserves of mineral salts like potassium, magnesium, iron and manganese and excellent concentration of beta-carotene. The antioxidants it contains make it a vegetable with a high anti-aging capacity capable of absorbing free radicals, responsible for premature skin aging.

Photo credit: Photo by Ronit Shaked on Unsplash

Photo credit: Photo by Ronit Shaked on Unsplash

Loading...
Advertisements

But the beneficial properties of kale don’t end there. It is, in fact, a food alkaline, which helps to maintain the acid-base balance of our body and useful in the prevention of some diseases. Some experienced experts also consider kale an anticancer and a anti-inflammatory natural, as well as a useful vegetable for reduce cholesterol LDL (the bad one), heart disease risk, e absorption of fat. Last but not least a 100 gram serving of kale provides only 30 calories, but contains 4 grams of fiber, which promote the sense of satiety. That’s why it could be an ally of our waistline!

Photo credit: Photo by Christina Rumpf on Unsplash

Photo credit: Photo by Christina Rumpf on Unsplash

The kale has a particular flavor, pungent but sweet, and in cooking it can be used both cooked, in the form of soups and soups, or sautéed in a pan as side and to season first courses, which raw mixed with inhaled. Steam cooking is ideal, as is the case for all vegetables, in order to keep their nutritional and beneficial properties unaltered.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

747
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
732
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
645
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
613
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
572
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
510
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
506
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
422
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
413
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
398
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top