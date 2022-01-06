Because Galaxy S21 FE can be a great buy at the right price

Galaxy S21 FE came out too late and its current selling price does not enhance a dimensionally attractive and complete smartphone. The next few months could spread its wings to a device that wants to ape with flagships, despite not having the latest processor on board

In the end Galaxy S21 FE managed to make its way into the market after a flurry of rather conflicting rumors, broken by Samsung only a few days ago with a not surprising announcement. The new medium-high-end Android smartphone is finally populating the physical and virtual shelves of electronic and e-commerce stores, albeit on tiptoe and with a moment of uncertainty. Its list price (769 euros in the 128 gigabyte storage version), on the other hand, darkens a technical data sheet that would instead deserve a very different treatment, taking into account the hardware specifications in the name of completeness and a software sector that has always been the flagship of Samsung smartphones (however updated here to Android 12 with the proprietary OneUI 4.0 interface).

The strategies of Samsung are quite controversial: Galaxy S21 FE, born as an economic version of the top of the Korean range presented last, costs even one hundred euros more than Galaxy S21, while positioning itself below in some aspects, such as the less valuable and premium haptic feedback. A rather curious choice and destined immediately to stifle the sales of the newcomer, who also has several cards to show. In reality, Samsung’s strategies seem more forward-looking, and this is where the Galaxy S21 FE could play a first-rate role.

The presentation of Galaxy S22 it will gradually make its direct predecessors disappear from the market, leaving the FE variant to drive sales among Samsung’s mid-high-range smartphones. In the meantime, the physiological price drop could position itself Galaxy S21 FE in an even more interesting and palatable situation, fully enhancing a very valid and complete product. Just as we write, there is already a coupon that allows you to reduce the purchase price of the smartphone by as much as 70 euros. An appetizer, if you like, of what could happen in the coming months, perhaps even in the summer.

Galaxy S21 FE, completeness and perfect size

At the right price Galaxy S21 FE can give satisfaction, and we are convinced that Samsung’s smartphone will conquer the palm of a device with an excellent combination of quality and cost in the coming months. After all, it has everything you need to break through consumers: it has a quality panel (peak brightness up to 1,200 nits in HDR with support for AMOLED technologies and 120 Hz refresh rate) that for size will please those who consider Galaxy S21 too small and Galaxy S21 Plus too big; but it also has a masterful construction (enhanced by the IP68 certification and a very low weight – 177 grams -), a good audio sector and certainly valid cameras.

But the secret ingredient is certainly the software, given that Samsung today it is one of the best producers for speed and consistency in the distribution of system updates. Galaxy S21 FE already has the latest Android 12 on board and is part of a rich ecosystem dominated by wearables, computers and platforms (see Samsung Pay) that the Seoul-based company has expertly built over the years. And then there is Samsung DeX, the platform to be exploited wirelessly or via cable to increase device productivity.

To date the only flaw of Galaxy S21 FE it is precisely its price, not very competitive and not very valuable: you can buy it already at a discount with the coupon 70GALAXYS21FE, but we are convinced that the real deal will be made only in the coming months, when the physiological price drop will position the new Samsung smartphone within much more attractive ranges.