Because George Clooney turned down $ 35 million

To say no to a $ 35 million check in a single day of work requires a large bank balance and solid principles. George Clooney certainly took both conditions into account when he declined an area company’s million dollar offer for a commercial.. The great rejection of the Hollywood star, known for his political and humanitarian activism, arises, in fact, from the controversial position on the subject of civil rights on the part of the country to which the company belongs. “Well, if I miss a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it” thought the actor, who in front of the maxi sum said “no, thanks”.

George Clooney’s great refusal, up to 35 million for a commercial: the ethical reasons

After all, the 60-year-old actor is not new to these surprising decisions: a year ago he told how in 2013 he gave his friends $ 14 million each to thank them for the support received in the difficult moments of his life (here we talked about how much it would cost to be Clooney’s neighbors).

Clooney did not disclose the name of the carrier nor did he clarify which country he referred to, but his wife’s opinion (I am not as a spouse) Amal Ramzi Alamuddin, a Lebanese-born jurist specializing in international law and human rights.

“I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it”Said the actor.

“It was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, (to the US, ed.) sometimes it is questionable”Explained Clooney that for this reason he felt that it was not the case to lose sleep, since, as he himself admitted, he has no shortage of money (here to find out the ranking of the highest paid actors in the world).

The actor, who won an Academy Award as a supporting character in “Syriana” and for the best film for “Argo”, is always at the forefront of respect for civil rights, an even stronger commitment after marrying in 2014 the lawyer Amal known for defending, among others, the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange and the former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko (here to find out the ranking of 10 most powerful women in the world).

The wedding gave Clooney a new perspective both personally and professionally: “There aren’t that many great parts and I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘We both love what we do. But we have to make sure we don’t make fun of ourselves, ‘”he explained.