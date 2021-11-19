because he doesn’t want to have children with his girlfriend Adriana Riccio

“I’m not one of those who go around saying ‘Rai is my home’. But I did the ‘packs’ and I enjoyed it like crazy, I did and I am doing The legacy and I have fun like crazy. And then I’ll be honest: if it ended tomorrow I would leave with serenity, thanking “: this is how Flavio Insinna begins to tell about himself in the long interview given to Courier service dealing with career and private life. Several references to Gigi Proietti – his teacher, as he likes to define him – in the course of a dialogue that retraced the beginnings of his work in the entertainment world (“Before rehearsing, at the theater, he reminded us that ‘we are not working at heart open ‘, that we are not doing essential things for the fate of the world. We are actors, that’s all “), there are also references to his family of origin and to his girlfriend Adriana Riccio with whom he decided not to have children for a specific reason.

“I would be a father too little present. Only for this “confided the 56-year-old Roman:” I was lucky enough to have parents always next to me, despite the fact that at first they did not accept my career as an actor. But mom acted as peacemaker: she went to daddy and put in a good word, then she came to me and did the same. I fear that I would not be up to it ”.

In addition to everyday life, Insinna shares with his partner, a former competitor of Your business, love for animals: “I live in a zoo. Meanwhile, there is my partner’s dog, who has adopted me as well as him. Then there is the tortoise of my family, who is now 60 years old and who has seen us grow up, me and my sister. I have had crows, cats of all kinds, rabbits “.

Work commitments always remain an integral part of Flavio Insinna’s life, but today love is undoubtedly in the first place. “I listen more. I dedicate more time to the person I love ”he admits when asked if and how much he has changed over the years:“ I take something away from work, which was very difficult for me before. I apologize to those who have not been loved enough by me, but today I know that Gigi was right: we do not operate with an open heart, we only do television ”.

Flavio Insinna and the love for his girlfriend Adriana

Flavio Insinna and Adriana Riccio met in 2016, during the Rai1 program Your business where she was competing as a representative of the Veneto. A love at first sight that overwhelmed both of them and that soon turned into a beautiful love story.

“She is a woman who gives you a strength that I cannot define” he recently said: “When she leaves and goes to visit her people in the north, the house goes out. But really everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, the colorful things we have at home become dark and gloomy. And when he comes back, everything turns on again. She radiates something that only she has, she emanates a light ”. Thanks to her, Flavio Insinna admitted that he felt “at peace with everyone”, and again: “I’m not at Adriana’s level, I’ll never be”, he added: “But I would like a little bit of my smile to reach her, not I would just like to be the part that just takes. I’m like Jack Nicholson in ‘Something Has Changed’: she gives me that urge to take the pills to be a better man ”.