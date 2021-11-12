Because Honda did not replace Marquez in Valencia – Moto

“The Honda Repsol team has decided to do not select any substitute for the Valencia leg“. Thus the HRC in the official presentation of the final weekend of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship stressed that Pol Espargarò will be the only color bearer of the Repsol branded team. Marc Marquez is stopped in the pits after falling back into the nightmare called diplopia following a fall during a training with an off-road bike, which is why he was also absent last week in Portimao in Portugal, an event in which he fell in track Stefan Bradl together with the youngest of the Espargarò brothers.

In Valencia, on the other hand, Pol will be alone, with Bradl spared for the two days of testing in Jerez scheduled for Thursday 18 and Friday 19 November, a decisive session in view of 2022 for which Honda does not want to have negative surprises and other injuries. For this reason the German test driver, forced to work overtime in this 2021 between the initial absence of Marc Marquez and other exploited wild cards, will rest this weekend. Bradl will have to show up in Andalucia in great shape ready to try out all the material that will be available to offer the latest information to the Japanese technicians who will get to work in view of the shakedown scheduled in Malaysia in early February, tests in which Honda hopes to participate with Marc Marquez riding the RC213V which will be completely revolutionized as already observed in the Misano tests.

Pol Espargarò he hopes to end 2021 with a good result on a track that has always exalted him in the past: “In Valencia I got my first podium in MotoGP in 2018 – the words of the Catalan – the absence of Marquez will be felt and I wish him a speedy recovery. I really like the track and the low temperatures should benefit us. I want to end this 2021 well and then project myself towards a 2022 in which I want to be decidedly more competitive “.