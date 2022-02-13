Because hundreds of families are fleeing Hong Kong

Hundreds of people are fleeing Hong Kong after the city recorded 1,514 new cases of Covid in 24 hours and 3 deaths. Supermarkets stormed.

Hundreds of Hong Kong citizens are fleeing the city due to the new record of Covid-19 cases reached in the former British colony. According to reports from the South China Morning Post, many families have lined up from the early hours of the morning at the Shenzhen checkpoint to be able to enter mainland China. They flee from rising cases and the upcoming new tightening on anti-Covid measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

In the last 24 hours, 1,514 new cases and three deaths have been recorded. Among them also a 4-year-old child. Numbers that Hong Kong citizens are not used to. From February 1st to 10th, 15,000 people have already reached the checkpoint to escape from the former British colony. Many, according to the newspaper, have already booked a hotel room in Guangdong province to undergo a two-week quarantine. Meanwhile, Hong Kong officials and the central government will meet in Shenzen today to devise a strategy. We will discuss sending molecular test kits to town and assistance to start building new quarantine facilities.

One of the main problems in Hong Kong is the low vaccination rate among the elderly population: only 20% of those over 80 have both doses and only half in the 70-79 age group are vaccinated. For this reason, the anti-Covid measures have been further tightened: the ceiling of gatherings in public places lowered from 4 to 2 people, while in places of worship and hairdressers they will have to suspend activities until 24 February. From this date, supermarkets, department stores and markets will only be accessible to those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the remaining citizens have stormed supermarkets and markets that sell fresh produce. Many of the supermarket shelves remained empty and there are already many difficulties in refueling. Hong Kong excludes for the moment a hard lockdown that blocks the entire logistics and production chain