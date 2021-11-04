“Because I said no” – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 03, 2021

On the eve of the Conference League match between his new team, Tottenham, and Vitesse, Antonio Conte he did not appear at the conference but made statements to the club’s official TV channel: “For me this represents a great opportunity to return to England – said the former Juve and Inter coach – in a team of important players. It will certainly be a pleasure to be a Tottenham manager ”. The Apulian coach reiterated the concepts expressed in the press release released on Tuesday by the club’s website, integrating them with new considerations. Meanwhile, the general manager Fabio Paratici, also a former Juve, presented himself at the press conference before the match.





“In June I said no to Inter”

“In June I declined the offer because I was too emotionally tied to the experience with Inter – added Conte -. We interrupted Juventus’ cycle of nine league titles in a row, it was an incredible feat. I had been coming from two very tough seasons and, honestly, it wasn’t the right time to get back to work right away. In this period I have tried to enjoy the family ”. And again: “The first approach to the new reality was excellent, the technical center is fantastic. I want to bring the team to the top, at the level of its structures. You just need to see the Tottenham facilities and stadium to have the desire to work and give your best ”.





Conte, the second experience in London

For Conte it is the second match in London after coaching Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich from 2016 to 2018, winning a Premier in the 2016-17 season and an FA Cup (the FA Cup) the following year. Meanwhile, he has already dictated his list of names to take on the January winter market: there are on the list Franck Kessie of Milan and Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, the latter currently vice-goalscorer of the A.



