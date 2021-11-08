Sports

“Because I saved Lautaro’s penalty”, you are shooting against Inter. And on Calhanoglu … – Libero Quotidiano

The Romanian goalkeeper of Milan Ciprian Tatarusanu, 35 years old, he was the protagonist of the decisive parade on the penalty of Lautaro Martinez. “On Lautaro we studied it very well with the staff, we prepared it very well”, he told Dazn in the post-match post. He was less good with Hakan Calhanoglu, author of the 0-1 penalty in favor of Inter. “I knew Calhanoglu well but he knew me too,” explained the AC Milan goalkeeper. Tatarusanu also talked about his relationship with Mike Maignan: “I have a great relationship with Maignan, I tried to help him when he got here because he didn’t speak Italian. He made a good start, he got hurt and I have always trained to the maximum for these moments. I’m happy to play at these levels, “he explained.

Only a draw with Porto at San Siro, Milan are almost out of the Champions League

Tatarusanu is satisfied with the draw in the derby, “because Inter are a strong team, they proved it: pwe got to win but they had chances too. The tie is right“And on the save from Lautaro Martinez’s penalty:” It was a special moment, it wasn’t an easy penalty because he shot it very well: let’s say I saved it and he didn’t miss it. I’m happy with this save, I kept the team in the game “, revealed.

A goal from Giroud, some thrills and 3 points: Milan beat Turin, first place in record

After the break for the national teams, with the return of the Tatarusanu championship he will still be able to play seven league games plus two in the Champions League as a starter “first to give the starting place again to Mike Maignan who in the summer arrived in Milan to replace the starter Gigio Donnarumma and who in the first days of the championship made the difference with saves like a true champion”, let us know the Newspaper. For now the Romanian can rest assured, even the purchase of Mirante as third goalkeeper does not seem to have affected his safety.

