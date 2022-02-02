Because in Singapore, a creator of OnlyFans risks jail for his content

One of the most popular OnlyFans creators in Singapore is Titus Low, who faces months in prison for his activities on the platform. The case has raised many questions in the local public debate about the illegality of such actions.

In Singapore, Titus Low is one of the creators of OnlyFans most successful. She started selling her nude photos and videos on the platform just six months ago, but she has a following of thousands. However, in December 2021, comes the arrest on charges of transmitting obscene material by electronic means. Under the Singapore Penal Code, such an action is illegal, as is taking part in or receiving profits from any business in which obscene materials are transmitted. “Technically speaking, it is against the law to submit a nude photo of you, even if it is consensual,” Mark Teng, executive director of the law firm, told the BBC. That.Legal.

For these reasons Titus Low takes risks months in prison: three for broadcasting obscene material and six for reopening a second account on OnlyFans despite the police ban after a first visit in October 2021, plus one fine of $ 5,000. Low claims he created a new account after closing the first one because the videos and photos are his main sources of income. “In my case it’s a consensual thing between adults. So I didn’t think it was a problem [essere su OnlyFans]”, the creator told the BBC.

To date, he has not yet been asked to appear on appeal. However, the story has alarmed several Singaporean creators. Among them there is LucyToday“It is very frustrating to think that the government is criminalizing what we do with our sexuality when no one is harmed. It seems we are being persecuted for a victimless ‘crime’.” She then adds that none of OnlyFans has contacted her warning her of the possible risks of using the platform in Singapore, which is estimated to have around a hundred local creators.

Even with Omicron less severe, deaths from Covid soar where Delta has not been contained

Many of them, including LucyToday, will continue to produce content for the platform for their livelihood, but only until a complaint is filed against them. As he points out Eugene Tan, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, the police do not “engage in intrusive surveillance of social media platforms.” In general he is keen to clarify that: “there is no public order interest in pursuing the transmission of nudes, especially in cases where the images involve couples engaged in an intimate relationship”.

The Titus Low case has raised many questions in the local public debate about the illegality of such actions. Many are hoping for a change in the laws. Kelly Leow, Communications Manager at the non-profit organization AWARE, says for the BBC: “We hope that during the next revision of the Criminal Code, laws relating to sexual activity of any nature will be revised to keep pace with society and technology, with the principle of consent as the basis for determining the legality”. Yet Professor Tan believes that a change in the penal code is highly unlikely, as the concept of freedom of speech, designed to give consensus, has a different legal value than how it is conceived in Western countries. We must not forget that sex remains one of the main taboos in the conservative and reactionary fringes of the population, which play an important role in Singapore’s politics.

In all of this, OnlyFans never commented on the matter, not even when the BBC tried to contact management. We therefore remain waiting before having an important implication on the story, which once again puts the relationship between digital platforms and the policies of individual countries at the center. As for Titus Low, for now he has decided to publish content only on YouTube. If he ends up in jail in the end, it will be a blow to the entire Singaporean OnlyFans creator community. For this reason it does not rule out a transfer abroad in the future.