because it is a shocking case – Libero Quotidiano





It could be the idea of ​​a subject for a film. Of those that are in fashion today on animals or even a modern reinterpretation of a Disney feature film and instead it is a true story, which maybe after becoming known can turn into a film that tells, in fact, the vicissitudes of an Adelia penguin, a species that lives only in Antarctica, found on a New Zealand beach, at least 3 thousand kilometers from its natural habitat.





Harry Singh, the person who first spotted the animal, said he initially mistook it for a stuffed animal. “But then all of a sudden he moved his head and I knew it was true,” he said. Singh spotted the penguin while strolling on an east coast beach. “He did not move for an hour, he seemed exhausted,” he said and then revealed to a center that deals with the care of penguins, also to prevent it from being attacked by other animals.

The center’s experts took care of the animal, who was slightly underweight and dehydrated. After a few tests, he will likely be dropped off on a safer beach. This is the third sighting of an Adelia penguin of which we have news in New Zealand: two other specimens had been found respectively in 1962 and 1993. These are therefore extremely rare cases. A perfect starting point, therefore, to create a story for the big screen.