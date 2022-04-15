Walking, because it is good for our health: physical activity that makes us feel better even with a few minutes a day.

The arrival of spring with beautiful days invites us even more to tare in the open air, perhaps not only for trips out of town or picnics with friends, but also to do physical activity.

Sunny days might indeed make us want to walk even more, even for just a few minutes a day; there because this physical activity is really good for our health.

Walking: that’s why it’s good for our health

Especially for those who work in smart-working or in the office, doing daily physical activity is useful for both the body and the mind; after hours spent in front of the PC or documents, moving can only be healthy and regenerative.

Getting into the habit of walking, even if only initially for a few minutes a day, really has countless benefits; in addition to making us feel more ‘fit’, as well known it also helps prevent cardiovascular disease.

Also, walk there allows for better oxygenation of the blood, as well as improves our digestion thanks to the activation of particular enzymes; a healthy walk after lunch, especially in conjunction with the holidays, can really be a cure-all.

Like any physical activity, even walking allows us to feel better and more toned, so much so that it also strengthens bone mass improving the functionality of the joints; there are so many reasons to go for walks, including the fact that this activity has a positive effect on our brain and sight.

In short, with spring, the sun and longer days, we should also try to dedicate ourselves to walking; if you really have little time available during the day, we could try to include it in the various activities of the daily routine, perhaps trying to go to work, if possible, on foot, or avoid taking the car for short trips.

In this case, even the various daily ‘duties’ will still allow us to dedicate ourselves to ourselves and to our well-being, which in the end is the most important thing.