“Because it is more serious than the Cold War”. Biden against Putin, will end in disaster – Libero Quotidiano





Lucio Caracciolo intervenes from Lilli Gruber to Eight and a half on La7, in the episode of 11 February on tensions between the United States and Russia for theUkraine and the repercussions on dear energy. Above all: “We are in an extremely critical phase, very much more serious than the Cold War, because Russia and the US can’t really talk to each other, they don’t understand each other “, explains the director of Limes. “This is a greater risk than any war or non-war intention.”





“I don’t think they want to unleash the third World war, but in this phase the propaganda war becomes fundamental “, Caracciolo continues. And in the meantime” a real threat are sanctions, and Russian counter-sanctions, which would also be against us. To stay on the gas, since the 40 percent of the gas that we consume comes from Russia (21 per cent comes from Algeria), we are talking about something relevant “.





Caracciolo, however, says he is convinced that Russia “it will not block gas supplies to Europebecause there is a structural interdependence “: Putin in fact” earns a lot of money from this market and has no intention of losing this slice of the European market. “So, concludes the director of Limes“we should not suffer particularly unless there is a world war.”