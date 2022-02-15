Because it is said that the war between Russia and Ukraine could start just tomorrow

Latest news on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

According to the American press, tomorrow, February 16, Russia could invade Ukraine as reported by intelligence sources. But analysts hold back and Moscow denies: this is what could happen in the next few hours.

Tension remains high on the border between Russia And Ukraine, where in the last few days the crisis has worsened between the pro-Western government of Kiev and that of Moscow led by Vladimir Putin. While the meetings between the leaders continue to resolve the issue for via diplomats – today the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will be in the Ukrainian capital – there is expectation for tomorrow, Wednesday 16 February, which could mark a turning point: in recent days the news had spread that on that very day the Russians would have invaded Ukraine. But on this date there is a real yellow. Here because.

“We were told that February 16 will be the day of the attack.” The Ukrainian president said this in a video posted on Facebook last few days Volodymyr Zelensky, citing sources of information. “We will make of that day the day of unity. They are trying to scare us by once again citing a date for initiating military action… not the first time. But our state today is stronger than ever. We fight for peace and we want to resolve all issues exclusively through negotiations, “he added, before being corrected by his spokesperson. Sergii Nykyforov. “The president referred to the date circulated in the media. It is not an official dateis a date revealed by some officials, “he explained to the American NBC.

In the previous days, in fact, some sources ofAmerican intelligence collected primarily from New York Times to indicate 16 as the date of the possible attack. Analysts on the ground, however, they believe that the date of February 16 or 17 for the beginning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlikely. “Also giving the Russians the date favors them, because it would then be easy for them to make it clear for the umpteenth time that nothing has happened”, observe the experts, who fear “a match thrown on the powder keg” rather than a real invasion. . But, according to others, it could also be a move by US President Biden to try to blow up Moscow’s plans and buy time to persist with diplomacy.

This morning, in the meantime, the first deputy permanent representative of Moscow to the United Nations also spoke on the matter, Dmitry Polyansky, speaking to the Channel 4 on British television and quoted by Tax. “As far as I know, no, and I see no reason for that,” she answered a question about the possibility of an invasion on Wednesday, defining “ridiculous” news of an impending invasion. “Every day we learn something new about ourselves and about plans of attack, on the invasion attributed to us. For us it is surprising “, said the Russian representative to the UN in response to a reporter from the Cnn. There is therefore nothing left to do but continue to monitor the situation.