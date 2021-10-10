because it might be the right time

A new frontier in agri-food production is on the horizon. The cd synthetic meat it could become a leading market for the whole world. This is also due to the scarce availability of resources in a world where the demographic increase is constantly growing.

Not being convinced that the Malthusian hypothesis is the absolute truth, in the modern system characterized by consumerism and the capitalist economy, synthetic meat seems to be able to obviate the food shortages which we will address from here shortly.

Investments grow

The world of synthetic meat sees increasingly large investments arrive. According to estimates by analysts from McKinsey, the same consulting company that supported the Italian government in drafting the PNRR, they arrived about 350 million dollars during the year of the pandemic by major players such as Tyson and Nutreco, international companies in the animal protein sector, and financial holdings such as Temasek and SoftBank.

There are many start-ups operating in the sector. In addition, there have been synthetic pro meat statements by the entertainment world.

One for all, Leonardo Dicaprio, an activist for sustainable development as well as an Oscar-winning actor, has recently invested in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies – the first Israeli and the second Swedish – engaged in the production of meat derived from modified bovine cells. DiCaprio’s statements:

One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to fundamentally reshape our global food system. Mosa Meat pioneered a cleaner, gentler way of producing real beef with the world’s first farmed beef burger in 2013. I am honored to join them as an advisor and investor as they now prepare to bring meat to the market. bovine cultivated for all those who yearn for change.

Of this opinion it is also Bill Gates who talked about the future of cultured meat in an interview a few months ago.

Technological developments

The investments seem to have paid off. The technologies tested include various techniques to give synthetic steaks and hamburgers the same smells, flavors and textures as their natural counterparts.

In addition, the use of plant proteins has grown, the cultivation of animal proteins in the laboratory has grown and, surprisingly, also the use of 3d printing.

The decrease in costs and prices

Product prices are changing significantly and rapidly: from inaccessible to everyone within a few years due to lower and lower costs.

In 2013, the first burger made from lab-grown paper cost $ 300,000. Just three years later, in 2016, meatballs created by Memphis Meat were worth $ 44,000 a kg. This year, Future Meat Technologies announced that it has made a 160-gram chicken breast for just $ 4.

The labor market

If research and industry moves forward in one sector it means one thing: new jobs in that sector (and maybe a few fewer in traditional sectors).

Also according to McKinsey’s estimates, the synthetic meat industry is a supply chain capable of generating a lot of occupation. To produce 500,000 tons of synthetic proteins, 5,000 employees are needed, a number not so far from the amount of workers employed in the production of traditional meat. Furthermore, the related industries, including research, will benefit more and more.

The environmental impact

The environmental aspect has not yet been thoroughly investigated. However, given the current data, it is believed that the CO2 consumption, deriving for a good percentage from intensive farming, can drastically decrease if a system change occurs.

The problem could mostly occur for the traditional supply chain and therefore for all those workers involved in the production of farmed animal meat.