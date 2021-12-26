because it will be more difficult to buy in 2022 (especially for young people) – Corriere.it

from Gino Pagliuca

The study departments of the real estate groups estimate a 5% increase in prices. Mortgage rates are expected to rise: an increase of two points would cut young people out of the Milanese market

If you want to try to imagine what will happen on the house market in Milan next year we must start from two facts, in apparent contradiction between them: the sales in the city are growing but less than what is happening in the major Italian cities and much less than the national average. Prices are rising more than everywhere. The data on the sales are completely safe, because they come from the Revenue Agency which counts the deeds of transfer of ownership and say, to quote the most recent numbers, that in the third quarter of 2021 the deeds increased by 4.3% compared to the same period of 2019 (the figure for 2020 would be + 23.4% but obviously not relevant because last year the lockdown also minimized the activity of notaries). The national average 2021 vs 2019 + 25.3%. The price surveys do not have the same absolute degree of reliability, but looking at the analyzes of the real estate study centers, the trend is obtained by + 5% on an annual basis.

Real estate sales The data on sales is the result of at least four factors. The first, purely statistical, is that before the pandemic, sales in Milan had grown a lot, in the rest of Italy no and therefore the comparison starts from a higher base. The second that before the pandemic about a quarter of purchases was for investment and above all aimed at short-term rentals, a market that is only now recovering; the third variable is the pandemic it is leading to the search for larger homes with open spaces, easier to find in the hinterland; the fourth and last factor are prices, which are prohibitive for many. In a market that, even if only slightly, continues to grow there is no reason to think that short-term prices will fall: over two billion euros of liquidity is parked on current accounts and investment alternatives are either risky or make it more or less zero.

Old and new houses Whoever has a house to sell in Milan, even if it is a shack or so, often overestimates the actual possibilities of realization, but if he does not need the money immediately, he does not give in if not marginally on the initial claims. New homes, however, are now being sold before being completed and those with good characteristics (brightness, layout of the spaces, large terrace or balconies, parking) are sold in a few days if the demands are reasonable. The research offices predict that prices will replicate the trend of the year that is about to end in 2022.

Mortgages On the mortgage front It is legitimate to wait for a rate hike, because if inflation stabilized at 3% it would be difficult to think that banks could continue to sell fixed loans below 2%. In Milan, figures 50% higher than the national average are being asked (basically 190 thousand euros against 130 thousand); a point of rate hike would have an overall limited effect on the market, an increment of two points or (very unlikely) higher would cut it off young people from the Milanese market.

