because Kean’s goal is regular
Fifth game in A of the season for Dionisi (rating 6.5), the 11th of his career. Not very difficult, it affects his athletic ability: he runs a lot, a lot, perhaps too much, as if he found safety from being close to the ball. Often, however, he is out of position, or too squashed or even with his back to the ball (in the first half it happened twice). His direction is more than enough, closed with 28 fouls whistled (his average is 26.50) and three yellow cards (all correct).
Kean, goal ok: Bernardeschi is at stake
Good network of Kean who opened the game: at the time of the cross-shot of Bernardeschi, the Juventus striker is definitely kept in the game by Ceppitelli and probably also from the left foot of Hoe.
Juve, no penalty
There Juve asks for a penalty with Morata, but the Spaniard’s perception is wrong: Ceppitelli deflects the ball with his thigh, not with his arm. Throw-in reversed by Dionisi Cuadrado, in addition to moving a lot from the point where the ball came out, he does so with both feet inside the field.
VAR: Orsato 6
Control, confirmation, rest evening in Lissone.