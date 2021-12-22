Sports

because Kean’s goal is regular

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Fifth game in A of the season for Dionisi (rating 6.5), the 11th of his career. Not very difficult, it affects his athletic ability: he runs a lot, a lot, perhaps too much, as if he found safety from being close to the ball. Often, however, he is out of position, or too squashed or even with his back to the ball (in the first half it happened twice). His direction is more than enough, closed with 28 fouls whistled (his average is 26.50) and three yellow cards (all correct).

Scoreboard Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: the best and worst of the match

Look at the gallery

Scoreboard Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: the best and worst of the match

Kean, goal ok: Bernardeschi is at stake

Good network of Kean who opened the game: at the time of the cross-shot of Bernardeschi, the Juventus striker is definitely kept in the game by Ceppitelli and probably also from the left foot of Hoe.

Juve, Kean and Bernardeschi spread Cagliari: Allegri celebrates

Look at the gallery

Juve, Kean and Bernardeschi spread Cagliari: Allegri celebrates

Juve, no penalty

There Juve asks for a penalty with Morata, but the Spaniard’s perception is wrong: Ceppitelli deflects the ball with his thigh, not with his arm. Throw-in reversed by Dionisi Cuadrado, in addition to moving a lot from the point where the ball came out, he does so with both feet inside the field.

Serie A: Juventus goes back. Atalanta brakes again

Watch the video

Serie A: Juventus goes back. Atalanta brakes again

VAR: Orsato 6

Control, confirmation, rest evening in Lissone.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cycling, Martina Fidanza operated on the heart for a tachycardia

6 days ago

VLAHOVIC-JUVENTUS, DOORS CLOSED IN JANUARY

4 weeks ago

Gianfranco Castiglioni died – Varesenoi.it

November 11, 2021

Padovan: “Juve? Capital gains means to get your nose on the cards. Previous…”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button