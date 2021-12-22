because Kean’s goal is regular

Fifth game in A of the season for Dionisi (rating 6.5), the 11th of his career. Not very difficult, it affects his athletic ability: he runs a lot, a lot, perhaps too much, as if he found safety from being close to the ball. Often, however, he is out of position, or too squashed or even with his back to the ball (in the first half it happened twice). His direction is more than enough, closed with 28 fouls whistled (his average is 26.50) and three yellow cards (all correct).