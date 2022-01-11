Because Keanu Reeves hair will be the trend of 2022

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, the chosen one of the world of Matrix that “resurrects” in the fourth chapter of the sci-fi saga, now in the cinema, Matrix Resurrections. What is certain is that Neo’s new disheveled lob (and also loved by Keanu himself), accompanied by a well-groomed beard with very geometric contours, is one of the most iconic cuts ever, which we will see everywhere in this 2022. It also dispels the myth that behind a long hair must necessarily hide a messy man. Its cut, with a central line and even lengths, slightly tapered at the tips, often worn behind the ears, is especially suitable for those with a harmonious oval. An excellent tip, to enhance the look, is to leave the forehead free, bringing the tuft backwards. As far as age is concerned, it suits everyone: to the “anta” because it rejuvenates and to the younger ones because it gives that air that is a little cursed, a little worn. What makes Keanu’s hair beautiful is a barely accentuated wet effect, obtained thanks to light fixing creams, which do not grease but which give that “styling” as just out of the shower.

A scene from Matrix Resurrections

Keanu’s touch? Reeves also likes this cut in real life. Except that he wears it in a more casual, more realistic way. That is, showing off his natural salt and pepper, both on the hair and on the beard, much longer and more uncultivated than that sported by his character Neo in Matrix. Keanu always adjusts the cut, leaving the front tufts shorter than the rest of the hair and avoids wearing them too long. To emulate it, trim the cut regularly, to avoid split ends and to make it more sophisticated. Also remember to wash your hair frequently, using conditioner to keep it healthy and dynamic, as long hair tends to get more dirty.

At the premiére of Matrix Resurrections Steve Jennings

