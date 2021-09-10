Because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be waiting to publicly announce their divorce

Since the beginning of the year, rumors have been circulating about the end of the marriage between Kim Kardashian And Kanye West.

The star and the rapper they’d been breaking up for months, according to what the sources of the gossip newspapers from overseas assure, and in the last few weeks the assets have been divided.

“Kim worked with her financial advisors on an exit plan that was best for the entire family. He’s got the division of his and Kanye West’s finances and property ready, it’s a fair deal for everyone – recently told an insider of UsWeekly – She has everything ready for when she decides to fill out the divorce papers“.

Meanwhile a source of People added that also Kanye West: “He’s talking to the divorce lawyers“.

So why have they not yet publicly confirmed the separation?

Another source, this time of PageSix, answered the question: the family reality show would have to do with it Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is moving towards its conclusion.

“The Kardashians want ending with a bang – he said – They have already recorded Kim discussing her marriage problems. But they all have signed a confidentiality agreement, because the finale will air later in 2021“.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the closure of the reality show, which will finish airing this year after well 20 seasons and 14 years. Filming has already concluded.

The progenitor Kris Jenner it is known for capitalizing on the joys and tragedies of the family, but of course these remain alone for now speculations.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were fell in love in 2012, married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, e they have four children: North, aged 7, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old and Psalm 20 months.

