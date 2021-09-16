because Kylie Jenner wasn’t on the red carpet with Kim and Kendall

The Met Gala 2021 was spectacular but, although the red carpet was literally invaded by stars, many noticed the absence of a “veteran” of the event. This is Kylie Jenner, who has decided to cancel her participation at the last minute, leaving her sisters Kim and Kendall alone.

The Met Gala 2021 it was a real success: after “going on hiatus” last year due to the pandemic, the event is back and it was more spectacular than ever. The red carpet was literally invaded by stars, who for the occasion gave their best in terms of style and originality. Billie Eilish turned into a princess, Cara Delevingne rebelled against patriarchy with a top decorated with an eloquent slogan, Jennifer Lopez looked like she came out of the Far West. The boldest? Kim Kardashian: he caused a sensation even with his face and body completely covered, so much so that he even managed to “obscure” his sister Kendall, showed up on the red carpet in a nude dress covered with crystals. At their side, however, the baby of the house was missing Kylie Jenner and the reason will surprise you.

Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala in Balmain

All of Kylie Jenner’s times at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is an event to which Kylie Jenner is very attached, so her absence could only be felt. In recent years she has taken part in it four times: her debut dates back to 2016, when she appeared on the red carpet with a long and sinuous crystal dress by Balmain and a clean, very short black bob.

Kylie jenner with Donatella Versace at the 2017 Met Gala

In 2017 she instead focused on Versace’s exuberance, parading alongside Donatella with an unprecedented platinum blonde bob, while in 2018 it was her first time at the fashion Oscars alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott (the two for the occasion had sported coordinated looks in black). Her last show on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was with the flashy lilac dress of sequins and feathers by Atelier Versace, next to her there could only be sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The looks of the Met Gala 2019: J.Lo with crystal hair, Kendall and Kylie with feathers

Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott at the 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner was among the guests of the 2021 Met Gala

According to rumors leaked by the American tabloids, Kylie Jenner’s name was on the guest list approved by Anna Wintour, the organizer of the Met Gala. The cancellation, however, came a few hours before the event, to be precise when the influencer used a Stories to announce his absence on the red carpet.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala

He used these words: “I’m so sad that I can’t make it this year. Can’t wait to see all the looks“Kylie is pregnant for the second time, she announced a few days ago, but her absence was far from obvious, as she had recently attended the New York Fashion Week shows. Why did she stand up? having reached the “limit” between professional commitments and public appearances, she felt overwhelmed, so she decided to focus on pregnancy and “calm down” from a working point of view.