Because “Little Fires Everywhere” is the TV series to watch

Like Big Little Lies, only more compelling. Little Fires Everywhere, television adaptation of the novel of the same name, is the tv series of spring, the work to be recovered. But, in Italy, it seems that no network has yet come forward to win it. The show, which aired on Hulu in the United States between March and April, is the story of a submerged reality, which rules and regulations, which an apparent order has tried to disguise. Shaker Heights is a suburb on the outskirts of Cleveland, where good neighborhood has become a political urgency. Whoever happens to be there and decides to live there, must put up with the reading of several sheets: a welcome envelope with which to understand how the town works. The garbage must be hidden in the back gardens of the terraced houses. Vigilants chosen from the community must shoulder the burden of watching over the children of others. Children must excel in the subjects of study. Because Shaker Heights is the shortest way to secure a place in the Ivy League. And mothers, with their beautifully styled hair and clothing that betrays the promise of a clean home and warm cookies, must hold the reins of their family. Even at the cost of downsizing one’s professional ambitions.

To excel, in the domestic discipline of Shaker Heights, is the meek Elena Richardson, sublimation of all neurotic mothers who Reese Witherspoon, once “legally blonde”, she never played. Elena Richardson is a part-time journalist who has given up her dream place to take care of her four children with her husband. Joshua Jackson. It is clean, tidy. But behind the suits and strings of pearls, it hides more than a passion for rigor. The woman is the product of a morbid obsession, of an instinct for wild programming that pushes her to contingent on everything that comes within reach, including sexual relations. Wednesday or Saturday, and no exceptions are allowed to the rule.

Manic and compulsive, her face is covered in ash, in the first episode of Little Fires Everywhere. It appears that the youngest daughter, Izzy, set fire to the Richardson mansion in a failed attempt to exterminate the entire family. Then, it seems she ran away, a victim of herself and her own rebellion. The series, which in its eight episodes manages to explore the complex theme of femininity, contaminating its infinite variations with the elements of crime, starts from a crime scene, to rewind the tape, back to the meeting with Mia Warren.

The woman, an African-American artist, single mother of the young Pearl, is a pro-independence vagabond, masterfully interpreted by Kerry Washington. It has a past shrouded in shadow and fragments of lived nightmares disturb the present. Mia Warren, in Shaker Heights, is Elena Richardson’s tenant. She is his maid, the creature that the loving lady would like to save from a destiny of misery and poverty. And it is her nemesis, the personification of a maternal and human model on which show runners have been very careful to do not express any judgment.

Little Fires Everywhere, that Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime, that Disney + and every other video platform should compete to grab, is a truthful journey in the America of the nineties: in its prejudices and dogmas, in the timeless conflict between antithetical visions of the world, in the existential unease that this brings with it. It is captivating, thoughtful. And, with eight episodes of cinematic quality, it has the merit of having given birth to a couple, the one formed by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, so extraordinary as to deserve a place in Italian television.

