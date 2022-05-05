Because Long Covid affects women more than men

What do we know about Long Covid, the long-term effects of the Coronavirus

Women appear to be twice as likely to develop Long Covid as men. They have a higher risk, even several months after infection, of having symptoms such as ‘fatigue’, wheezing or hair loss.

Women appear to be more affected by Long Covid than men. The issue was addressed during a webinar organized by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, entitled ‘Long-Covid: ready to face the present and future impact of the pandemic?’. According to Elena Ortona (Iss)member of the Governing Council of the National Study Center on Health and Gender Medicine, the long-term disorders related to Covid infection represent a new challenge for the gender medicinethat is what for the WHO is the study of the influence of biological (defined by sex) and socio-economic and cultural (defined by gender) differences on the state of health and disease of each person.

In recent months, various researches have highlighted the existence of differences between men and women in the context of the pandemic. The data collected tells us that SARS-CoV-2 infection produces different effects in the two sexes, in terms of severity and lethality (almost double in men). And the causes are attributable to both sex and gender.

A Spanish study, published by ‘Journal of Clinical Medicine’examined almost 2 thousand patients, with an average age of 61 years (46.4% women), who were evaluated about 8 months after discharge from the hospital. 37% were completely free of any post-Covid symptoms, while 283, 14.4%, had 3 or more post-Covid symptoms. More specifically, out of a total of 1969 patients, 647 presented 3 or more symptoms of Long Covid, of which 402 were women and 245 were men; the so-called ‘fatigue’, ie asthenia, was found in 1206 cases, of which 623 women and 583 men; dyspnoea (at rest) was found 459 times, 257 in women, 202 in men; dyspnea (from exertion) was found in 1054 subjects, 548 women and 506 men; painful symptoms, such as headache, once again more common in women: out of 887 subjects who complained of this disorder, 461 were women and 426 men. Hair loss also appears generally in women: out of 470 cases the symptom appeared in 341 women and only in 129 men. Eye disorders caused by Long Covid are also more frequent in women, with 73 women, out of 116 cases, and only 43 men. There are also significant differences in symptoms such as depression (217 women and 156 men out of 373 cases) and sleep disorders (383 women and 291 men out of 674 cases).

Because women risk more than men

Long Covid can affect anyone but, explains Dr. Elena Ortona, “women seem to be twice as likely to develop” disorder “compared to men, but only up to around 60, when the risk level becomes similar.” This is where the estrogen, that is, the main female sex hormones. These are some of the factors potentially responsible for Long Covid: organ damage caused by an excessive immune response activated by the virus; pre-existing reservoirs of SARS-CoV-2 in some tissues; reactivation of pathogens due to immune dysregulation; autoimmune reactions. Estrogens appear to play a role in activating the immune system and initiating autoimmune reactions. They essentially increase the production of autoantibodies, which then contribute to causing clinical manifestations of Long Covid. And this is an aspect that will need to be further investigated.

One thing to keep in mind is that the innate and acquired immune response is more powerful in women than in men. But as the expert explained this is a double-edged sword, because it makes the women more resistant to infections but more exposed to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. And once again scientific evidence shows that there are sex differences in the prevalence and antigenic specificity of autoantibodies produced following a Covid infection: “Women show a higher level of autoantibodies than men even after an asymptomatic infection, while men show more autoantibodies after symptomatic disease”specified the doctor.

Therefore, during a SARS-Cov-2 infection, not only protective immune responses are activated, but there is a risk that uncontrolled immunopathogenetic responses are triggered. “Covid-19 patients show a dramatic increase in autoantibodies”Ortona explained again, “which may be involved in the clinical manifestations of Covid-19 and Long Covid”.

More than 50% of patients with symptoms two months after infection

According to data collected during the first 2020 wave of the pandemic, presented at the webinar by Dr. Matteo Tosato of the IRCSS Policlinico ‘Gemelli’ of Rome – one of the first structures to offer a multidisciplinary day hospital service for Long Covid – on a sample of about 150 patients two months after the virus “only 12% said they returned as before the disease and more than 50% claimed to have 3 or more symptoms. We saw the phenomenon of persistence of symptoms after acute Covid – explained Tosato – which still did not have the name of Long Covid “.

The president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità also spoke at the webinar, Silvio Brusaferro: “I believe that the Long Covid project that we coordinate as a Higher Institute of Health is very important, it is a new frontier to be known, explored and I believe it is an important challenge. We are facing an evolving scenario and there is great expectation from part of the scientific and national community and we must set ourselves up as a National Health Service in order to be able to answer this type of question “.