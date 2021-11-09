because men are more affected than women

A higher risk of ending up in intensive care and a higher mortality. Why are men more affected and dying more from Covid-19 than women? A first scientific answer comes from a study published in the journal Communications Medicine, published by Nature, and conducted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. The survey was based on the analysis of two groups of patients admitted to New York hospitals throughout 2020, of 4,930 and 1,645 people respectively. In the absence of previous risk factors, it was found that males are at greater risk, with higher mortality and higher risk of ending up in intensive care than female patients. In addition, one in four men experience hypoxia (oxygen deficiency in the body), compared with one in five women.

Covid: why men are more affected than women

The issue of “gender differences” found during the pandemic has also been studied by the Higher Institute of Health. According to data collected by the ISS, in the response to Covid there are substantial differences between men and women not only in mortality (to date in Italy 57% of deaths due to the virus concern males), but also in the onset of the disease , in its clinical manifestations and responses to health treatments. To explain why Covid is more dangerous for men, the ISS has drawn up a series of hypotheses-reasons, ranging from the greater cardiovascular risk for men to their greater tendency to smoke, up to the hormonal issue.

Genetic and hormonal factors would also play a role. High levels of estrogen stimulate the immune system, while androgens suppress it. Women are therefore naturally more resistant to infections and also to the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Higher Institute of Health explains why: Covid penetrates cells by binding to a receptor called Ace2, an enzyme that regulates arterial vasoconstriction and is found on cells of the lung epithelium to protect the lung from infection, inflammation and stress. In women of childbearing age, estrogens are able to increase the presence of the Ace2 receptor so that “this enzyme, even after infection, is able to carry out its protective function, particularly towards the lungs”.

On the contrary, androgens seem to play “an opposite role in influencing the expression of cellular enzymes involved in the phases that follow the attack of the virus on the receptor”, eventually “favoring” the infection of lung cells. The ISS concludes its analysis by explaining that over time it will be important to carry out specific studies, even retrospectively, “to evaluate the role of sex hormones in the gender differences found during this pandemic”.

The science answers also include other risk factors that would explain the gender differences. Smoking, for example, is one of the risk factors for developing a more severe clinical picture of the disease, and men are more likely to smoke than women. Covid-19 causes severe inflammation in the respiratory system and smokers have a chronic pulmonary inflammatory state, at the root of the various diseases that affect them.

But men, experts say, are also less attentive to personal hygiene. Women are more inclined to dedicate a part of their daily life to the care of their appearance and cleaning. And this also affects the risk of getting sick. In general, the cells of the immune system exposed to viruses, bacteria, parasites, allergens respond differently in both sexes. According to scientific evidence, women have a quicker immune response than men, as well as a more effective mechanism of “phagocytosis”, which consists in incorporating and digesting an external agent.