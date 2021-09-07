Because Meryl Streep is a symbol of the over 70s

Meryl Streep is one of the actresses who perhaps best embodies the generation of artists over 70. The roles he holds at cinema they represent the best of the versatility of this generation, the feelings of the people who make it up, their dreams, their dearest affections.

In the role of mother and grandmother

In recent years, Meryl Streep has brought characters significant to the generation of the first Baby Boom on the screen. The first of these is the iconic one of Miranda Priestly in “The devil wears Prada”: Miranda is the tyrannical director of a fashion magazine, who takes under her wing, apparently anything but protective, a very serious and sloppy young journalist. This character, beautifully rendered by Streep, is actually inspired by Anna Wintour, the real director of Vogue, who actually appears in a cameo in the film.

Among the other films with significant characters for the generation of current seniors there is also “Doubt”, in which instead it is a nun – Aloysius Beauvier – who tries to discover the abuse of minors taking place in her parish. In “The Iron Lady“Even becomes the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while in” Little Women “the cold and rigid Aunt March.

There are also two other relatively recent films worth mentioning. The first is “Where were we”, Written by Diablo Cody, who was inspired by his mother-in-law’s personal story. Here Streep is Ricki Randazzo, a decidedly rock mom and future grandmother, who in the past had abandoned her family for music, but finds herself dealing with the past when her daughter, played by Mamie Gummer – Streep’s daughter in real life – attempts suicide after her husband’s betrayal.

The second is “Panama Papers”, Which takes its title from the famous and homonymous scandal. With this film there is always a risk of spoilers, but suffice it to say that it starts from the moment in which Ellen Martin, the character of Streep, after the death of her husband in an accident discovers an insurance fraud against her and seeks justice.

The carreer

59 films, several movies for TV, some hosted in television series – with the exception of “Big Little Lies”, in which he has a real recurring character – and a lot of theater and dubbing. And then 21 nominations for the Oscar with 3 statuettes won (for “Kramer vs Kramer”, “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), 33 Golden Globe nominations for which she won 5 statuettes, and several other awards including Bafta, Sag Awards, Emmy, David di Donatello and so on.

1975 seems a long way off, when Meryl Streep was rejected for “King Kong”, A story that she herself has told several times, even on social media, where she published a shot that portrayed her on the subway returning from casting. “ In this photo – he wrote – I come back from the King Kong audition where I was told I was too bad for the part. For me that was a really defining moment. That simple dismissive comment could have derailed my dreams of becoming an actress or forced me to roll up my sleeves and believe in myself. But I took a deep breath and said to myself, ‘I’m sorry you think I’m too bad for your film, but yours is just an opinion in a sea of ​​thousands. And now I’m going to look for a kinder tide ‘ “.

Only a few years later, the world would know its charm. It first happened in 1978 with “The hunter”By Michael Cimino, on whose set he found the love of his colleague John Cazale, who was ill and died before the release of the film. In the film Meryl Streep was the chaste and sweet Linda, a young woman in a Russian-American community who awaits the return of the two men she loves from Vietnam.

Then in 1979 with “Manhattan”By Woody Allen: the New York director made her interpret the first wife of his character, inextricably tying her to a dialogue that remains in the annals. In fact, she reports to her husband: “ You knew what you were up to when you married me! “. He replies, during a hasty walk through the streets of New York: “ Yes I knew, my analyst warned me, but you were so beautiful that I changed analyst “.

In this way Meryl Streep became theicon of a generation who does not give up in the face of waste, who tries to support his talent, and in the end he succeeds, ending up in Hollywood Olympus forever.