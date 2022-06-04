because Mexico is more than Cantinflas – Spoiler Time

When I was little, I used to love watching movies. Cantinflas what happened in the Channel 2 or in the channel 9. I used to enjoy them together with my mother and my sister. I still remember The goalkeeper (1950), the atomic firefighter (1952), The teacher (1971), the sweepeither (1981), among many others. Every Mexican has seen at least one of his films and is aware that he was one of the pillars of Élittle gold of Mexican cinema (1936-1956). Fortunately, after that time of prosperity in the industry, Mexican cinema has not been left behind, since more recently we have seen it flourish thanks to Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Y Alfonso Cuaron, three filmmakers who have conquered Hollywood and the world with its films.

https://youtu.be/OiTiKOy59o4

Not everyone may like their movies, but they have certainly already made their mark on history. Cuaron, Gonzalez Inarritu Y del toro have been done with Oscar of Best Director with the ribbons Gravity (2013), Birdman (2014), the reborn (2015), the shape of water (2017) Y Rome (2018). If we take into account the time, it was quite an achievement, since there were five awards in six years. While those films (with the exception of Rome) They are americans, They just go to show how far these three directors have come.managing to enter Hollywood and working with great actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Naomi Watts, Sandra Bullock, George Clooneyamong others.

https://youtu.be/6BS27ngZtxg

Likewise, they have had other films nominated for different categories of the Oscar What loves dogs (2000), And Your Mother Too (2001), Children of Men (2006), The Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), Babel (2006), beautiful (2010) Y the alley of lost souls (2021). And the thing is, how could we forget the wonderful sequence shot of Children of Men or the tragic, but beautiful final scene of The Pan’s Labyrinth? I would also venture to mention Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) of Cuaronthat although he did not win a Oscaris one of the favorite movies of the saga of Harry Potter of the public and the critics thanks to the more adult and dark tone that it handles with respect to its two predecessors.

https://youtu.be/uJfLoE6hanc

I definitely believe that his films will inspire the next generation of Mexican filmmakers and that they will continue to put Mexico Y Latin America high in the film industry.