Because Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be giving Christmas presents to their children

Ashton Kutcher’s wife explains why, in the name of a good cause, their children Wyatt and Dimitri do not receive Christmas presents: “Better a charitable donation, we don’t want to raise them as a **!”.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ready to overturn Christmas traditions in the name of a good cause. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress of “Jupiter – The Destiny of the Universe” and “The Black Swan”, married to Demi Moore’s ex since 2015, has revealed that she will not give any gifts. of Christmas to their children Wyatt (3 years) e Dimitri (10 months). Certainly it is not about economic problems, since the couple’s assets are valued at around 255 billion dollars, but rather an educational message for the two children, so that – in Kunis’ words – “don’t grow up like two bitches!“.

Christmas according to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The actress, of Ukrainian origin and of Jewish family, explained that he began celebrating Christmas only after his move to the US: “Vengo from Communist Russia, where you are not allowed to be happy, so my idea of ​​a vacation is “tranquility“, Kunis said ironically,”As soon as I arrived in America I realized that Christmas has a magical quality. In Russia it is a very religious holiday, so it is not celebrated if you are not a Christian. But for my family, any excuse is good to get together and get drunk, whether it’s Easter or Christmas. Now that we have children, however, we are building our own version of the tradition“. Kutcher instead comes from a family with a strong Catholic tradition, of Czech origin. By mutual agreement, the two companions have decided not to give any gift to their children, on the occasion of 25 December.

Our tradition now is: no gifts for children. Last year Wyatt was two and we didn’t give her anything, she wouldn’t have been able to appreciate it anyway. Grandparents want to give gifts, but we’d prefer they make a donation to a children’s hospital. We don’t want to raise them like bitches, the world is already full of!

Wyatt and Dimitri, the children of Kunis and Kutcher

The love story between Kunis and Kutcher is one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. The two met back in 1998 on the set of the That ’70s Show series, but their love blossomed only much later, in 2012. After the long and chatty relationship with Demi Moore, Kutcher found in Mila the woman of his life and made her the mother of her daughter Wyatt Isabelle for the first time in 2014. The following year the couple married and on November 30, 2016 the second son Dimitri Portwood was born.

The Christmas gift you don’t expect: the most beautiful surprises are hidden in the box

The alleged betrayal of Ashton Kutcher

The only episode that threatened to shake the family tranquility, the alleged betrayal by Ashton Kutcher, caught with a brunette last July. Fortunately, however, the American media took a sound blunder: the woman in question was none other than the cousin of the actor, very close to his family. Mila, we are sure, can sleep peacefully.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWqbzimHYvI/?hl=it&taken-by=kunismilax