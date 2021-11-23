Because NASA is going to shoot a lot of lasers on Earth

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) is a NASA project whose mission is to use laser communication systems to transmit data from space to Earth. To better understand what it is, here are 5 things you need to know about this revolutionary system:

Maks08Getty Images

The laser

LCRD harnesses the power of laser communications, which use infrared light instead of radio waves, to encode and transmit information to and from Earth. The infrared light used for laser communications differs from radio waves in that it occurs at a much higher frequency, allowing engineers to put more data into each transmission.

The speed

Today the optical fiber, compared to the internet connection of the early nineties, allows us to have a super fast and powerful experience. More or less this same concept is applied to laser communications that allow spacecraft to send high-resolution images and video over these links. All space missions will be reconverted with this system.

The data

LCRD eliminates the need for user missions to have a direct line of sight with antennas on Earth. Thus it can both send and receive data, creating a continuous path for mission data to flow to and from space.

The stations

Whenever LCRD receives information and encodes it, it sends the data to stations on Earth, each equipped with telescopes to receive light and modems to convert the encoded light into digital data. The stations are located on Table Mountain in Southern California and Haleakala Volcano in Maui, Hawaii and were chosen for their clear weather conditions and remote, high-altitude locations.

Test

LCRD will be tested for two years before becoming officially functional. He will work on experiments from NASA, other government agencies, academia and commercial companies. Some of these experiments include the study of atmospheric disturbances on laser signals.

