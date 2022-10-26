Because not everything is ‘Pretty Woman’, know other films by Julia Roberts

We want you to know more about the cinematographic work of Julia Roberts, that’s why we present you a top of her best films

In 1999 Julia Roberts was considered the most profitable artist in the United States thanks to the successful films she starred in, that recognition was taken from her by Sandra Bullock 10 years later, until 2009.

In 2001, she won the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Erin Brockovich. It was released in March 2000.

Erin Brockovich

It is the story of an environmental activist who takes legal action against a large international company founded in 1905.

This film was also nominated for 5 BAFTA awards, of which it only won Best Actress for Julia Roberts.

stay by me

Co-starring with Susana Sarandon who plays Jackie Harrison, it is the story of two women who share something in common: the love of Luke Harrison, Jackie’s ex-husband and fiancé of Isabel Kelly played by Julia Roberts.

Sleeping with the enemy

1991 film that portrays the violence in the family nucleus of the protagonist Laura Burney who, in order to escape, must pretend to be dead.

Like a horror story that many women around the world live every day.

After disappearing and faking her death, Laura Burney changes her image and rebuilds her life away from her victimizer. The story takes a dramatic turn at the end.

Eat, love, pray…

Elizabeth Gilbert, the main character of this story, lives very comfortably until one day she discovers that she wants to change her life forever.

He decides to give up everything, eat in Italy, pray in India and love in Indonesia. It was released in 2010 and is based on the book of the same name.

My best friend’s Wedding

Beside Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts played Julianne Potter in the 1997 film directed by Paul John Hogan.

The story takes place in New York, when Julianne is reunited with her best friend played by Dermot Mulroney who confesses that he is getting married soon, however, Julianne decides to prevent that wedding from taking place.

Enjoy these and all the films that Julia Roberts has starred in throughout her career. Without a doubt, she is one of the most brilliant actresses in Hollywood. What is your favorite movie?

