Because nuclear power will not save us from the climate crisis

We saw it happen this summer, when we saw fallout from the climate crisis in every corner of the globe; it happened again in late October, with the Glasgow summit approaching; and it is happening in these hours, after the vice-president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis declared that nuclear energy will (together with gas) fall within the EU taxonomy on technologies considered sustainable. Suddenly it seems to have gone back 40 years, when two referendums had not yet been held on the exploitation of nuclear energy on Italian soil. The problem is that, every time the word “nuclear” is launched on the discussion table, it promptly manages to catalyze all the attention, so much so as to raise the doubt that someone is using it to divert attention from the need to reduce emissions and therefore, to adopt measures for a rapid abandonment of fossil fuels.

Recently, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, once again showed signs of openness towards nuclear power, specifying that “the referendums banned technologies thirty and ten years ago. If there are new technologies, and they tell us they are good, might it be worth asking a few questions? ”. It is certainly worth it, also because the answers already exist and point in a very clear direction: it will not be nuclear power that will pull us out of the climate crisis. And it is not so much an ideological question as a practical one.

Traditional nuclear power

Some of the disadvantages of exploiting nuclear energy are already evident today, and are one of the reasons why, even in countries well disposed towards this technology, fission plants have not supplanted fossil fuel ones. First of all, there is a problem of timing and costs: to set up and start up a new plant it takes from 5 to 10 years, with enormous construction and maintenance costs which, combined with those of waste disposal, make the price of atomic energy soar. over 150 dollars per megawatt hour (to understand, solar and wind power settle around 40). In many cases, it has been calculated that at best a nuclear power plant will barely return costs.

Then, of course, there is a question of safety: traditional reactors are cooled using a continuous flow of water which, if interrupted or slowed down, exposes the reactor to the risk of melting, with disastrous consequences that we know quite well (after all, only 10 years have passed since Fukushima). Not only that: since traditional reactors use only 1% of the uranium contained in nuclear fuel, the rest becomes radioactive waste which takes thousands of years to run out of charge and must therefore be carefully stored. This is already a problem today, given that Italy still does not know where to store the radioactive materials produced every year: those deriving from diagnostic tools and nuclear medicine, for example, but also industrial waste, and above all, waste deriving from the disposal and decontamination of old plants. The recent stomach ache surrounding the opportunity to create a national radioactive waste repository in Corchiano, in the Tuscia area, makes us understand how problematic it is to manage the costs (economic and otherwise) of nuclear energy production.

The new generation of nuclear power

The promoters of a return to nuclear power are often the first to recognize the limits of traditional plants, but they insist that new technologies (the so-called “fourth generation nuclear”) guarantee improvements that are safe and competitive. However, things are not quite like that.

Many of the Generation IV reactors use a coolant other than water, which can be a salt or molten metal, or supercritical water (i.e. water managed under conditions of particular pressures and temperatures). These coolants allow you to absorb more heat, reducing the risks associated with core melting.

Then there are new-concept reactors, such as breeder, which promise a higher yield, going from 1% of material used by traditional plants, to quotas of 40 or 50%, which would significantly reduce the amount of radioactive waste to be dispose of.

Another horizon explored is that of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), essentially small fission reactors that could be built in series and installed in shorter times and with lower costs. They would be modular, which means that a plant could be upgraded or weakened according to needs.

Mind you, these reactors certainly represent significant steps forward, but they are far from sufficient to consider this technology sustainable. Suffice it to say that also in this case the cost of the energy produced (without counting the costs of waste disposal) would be around 82 dollars per MWh. Furthermore, those who define nuclear power as a source of green energy forget the emissions related to the extraction and refining of the uranium necessary to power the reactors, which lead to a production of about 130 grams of CO2-equivalent per Kilowatt hour, a much higher share. both wind (11 grams) and solar (50 grams).

But even if we decide that these risks and costs are manageable, there remains a problem, that is that these technologies are currently still in their infancy, and even the most optimistic of the promoters of the return to nuclear power admits that they will not be available until 2030 or 2040. But we need to make an energy transition immediately. Waiting another ten years would mean having the certainty of breaking through 2 degrees (or even 3), and ensuring a world that is enormously less livable than the one we are used to.

The problem of intermittence

One of the most common arguments among those who are pro-nuclear concerns the fact that renewable energy sources involve intermittent energy production; this is especially true for solar power, which concentrates production during the day. An example: in California, one of the US states that has invested most in renewables, the undulatory trend of electricity production is offset by non-renewable sources used as “crutches”, that is to say gas and nuclear power.

However, this does not mean that the road chosen by California is the only one viable. First of all, we must keep in mind that solar energy opens up new trajectories in the field of energy production and distribution, which are just waiting to be traversed. Let’s just think about the role that blockchains could play in building a decentralized electricity grid, in which many users are at the same time producers and consumers of energy (the so-called prosumers). Already today there are computer systems that allow prosumers to be connected in a smart-grid, in which those who produce excess energy through their system, and do not have a storage system, can sell it directly to their neighbor (minimizing costs and waste). , or pour it into the electricity grid (obtaining compensation). This, together with a well thought-out storage system, would make it possible to at least partially compensate for the intermittent trend of solar production.

A dangerous and misleading mirage

But focusing on solar as a great energy panacea would also be wrong. The most sensible recipe for a transition that is as harmonious as possible will necessarily have to include many different ingredients.But there is a reason, if we continue to look for a great solution to the energy problem, a button to press to put everything back on track, and that is that we are culturally accustomed to seeking simple answers to complex problems.

Nuclear power is a simple answer, and as we have seen wrong, to a problem so complex that it is difficult for us to frame all its aspects in a single glance. Not only that, if the debate on nuclear power continues to have such a hold on public opinion, it is because it presents us with an all too inviting mirage. While many scientists explain in a precise way how the only way to stem the climate catastrophe is a reduction of emissions, and therefore of the insane growth on which the entire world economic system is hinged, those who press for a return to nuclear power provide an answer much more consoling: do not worry – we read between the lines of the announcements of the nuclearists – there is a way to solve this great mess we have gotten into, and if we do not adopt it it is only because of old prejudices.

It is a toxic narrative already well established, but unfortunately dishonest and misleading. The reality is that the real challenge of this era is not to find a way to make this production system sustainable (it has never been sustainable, and it never will be), but rather to structurally modify this system so that it does not require insane quantities of energy to function. . It will be a more efficient and sustainable system, and it will probably also guarantee a better quality of life, but it will make it much more difficult to exploit natural resources to create monetary wealth. And this, as disheartening as it is to recognize it, is the main obstacle that prevents us from realizing it.