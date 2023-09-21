Because of an infidelity I found out I had an STD

“In the summer of 2016 I was entering my sixth year of medicine in Concepción. I had just studied gynecology, so I came away with a lot of fresh information about sexually transmitted diseasesBut besides that, I was always very concerned about my health in general: every year I went for blood tests, dental appointments and, above all, I did PAP religiously in December.

At that time, I had returned to a relationship in which, the year before, he had been unfaithful to me with multiple women. We separated for four months, and we met again because he came back to find me. He qualified, he spoke to my whole family, he told all of us that he was going to change, that he was going to enter therapy. For my part, I tried, although I felt insecure.

Months passed and that summer, I was selected for a surgery internship in France. I went in January more peacefully, because a month before, I had already done my PAP like every year, and everything was indicating that I could go to study in peace. This long distance relationship was only three months, but when I returned, I realized he had gone back to the same practice as before: he had put his cell phone away when we were together.He would go to parties and disappear all night, or women would appear on his social media who I had never heard of who were his friends.

I wasn’t willing to go through this again and I ended it. Two weeks later, he started dating another woman. Naturally I was very sorry, but after that nothing happened between us again.

Six months later I found out that the relationship had started when he was with me. I thought maybe this wasn’t the only infidelity; Maybe he has been with other women at the same time as me. And not only that, I also thought – probably because I was always reading about this topic – about all the possible diseases she could have suffered as a result of her promiscuity.

I had already learned in classes that STDs are very common, many do not cause symptoms and many can have consequences for women’s and men’s fertility in the long run. I also knew that, despite his infidelity, he could have actually been infected at any time in his life, long before our relationship, but at that moment, I was terrified to think that I could have been infected and could have died because of the infidelity. Reason.

I brought my PAP in October and it turned out abnormal, which means you have to continue studying. I repeated it six months later, and it went wrong again. I had to have a ‘colposcopy’, an examination which involves looking at the cervix with a high-magnification magnifying glass to find out where the lesion found by the PAP was, and to take a biopsy in that area. When the results came back, I learned I had high-grade NIE 3, the last – and most dangerous – stage of cervical cancer. This lesion only needs to penetrate one layer for cancer to occur.

He was my only sexual partner during those years, A mutual friend had confirmed the infidelity to me, despite all this, all I could think was that it was obvious he had infected me. After everything she had gone through in that relationship, she now had a sexually transmitted disease that she was not able to prevent.

I remember after the diagnosis, I felt at peace because I already understood what it was about. They will perform an outpatient and much less invasive surgery in March, in which they remove a small layer of the affected area, it is studied, and if there is still any bruising, the procedure is repeated until it returns to normal.

If you say all this to a patient who has not studied medicine, a diagnosis of ‘pre-cancer’ sounds obviously fatal. But I knew that I was not going to die from this. That’s why I focused on my feelings, and I never stopped thinking: ‘I don’t deserve this.’ I felt disgusting, dirty, and I couldn’t believe that, other than the process of accepting infidelity, all this was happening to me.

Whenever I went to the gynecologist, I came out crying, helpless and angry. Furthermore, he was well aware that men biologically heal this injury faster and at best, he could develop a wart. I thought everything was unfair, because in the case of sexually transmitted human papillomavirus, real women suffered the brunt.

It wasn’t until two years later, when I was discharged, that I was finally able to get rid of the anger, resentment, and all the things that caused me. After some time, I met him at a party and told him. I don’t think he ever understood it. He said to me, ‘How am I going to give you cancer? It is not contagious. But I did not continue that conversation. At the time, I didn’t even intend to apologize because the damage was already done, but telling her helped me get rid of the anger inside me.

I look at it with perspective and sadness, because After that experience, it became difficult for me to rebuild my life. Eventually I recovered, was able to marry someone I trusted, have a daughter with, and move on. But it was a long process.

We have to establish a culture of information and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases in our society. If you don’t get PAP, you have no way of knowing if you have a lesion until symptoms begin to appear, and that means the disease is already very advanced, which is more It is dangerous and difficult to treat. There we’re talking chemotherapy, very aggressive surgery, treatments that don’t always work, and where patients can actually die, even if they’re very young.

So if I could share one lesson from all this now, it would be that we, women, We have to be clear that our sexual health depends not only on us, but also on our partner. And so, there is no way to live in peace if one does not take responsibility for actively searching for STDs.

And if we talk about our emotional health, never let them go away from us.

*Eloisa Perez (31) is a general practitioner and mother of a girl.