because of China, Kazakhstan is without electricity

After China, at the end of September, announced that it would stop mining cryptocurrencies, an incredible exodus of gods has occurred miner. Left the country and found asylum in Kazakhstan, were able to continue their business undisturbed, until a few days ago. In fact, to put a spanner in the works are the continuous blackouts due to the fact that the Asian country of the former Soviet Union has run out of electricity. According to Financial Times “cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan will face a harsh winter of power outages“.

Hard winter in Kazakhstan for Chinese cryptocurrency miners

The escape from China, for the different Chinese miners of cryptocurrencies, the activity was forced to cease. However, the challenges they face have only just begun. In fact, the Kazakhstan, A country chosen for their mining activity, is undergoing severe and frequent disruptions of current. This is due to the sudden increase in the demand for electricity. Always the Financial Times, in one of his articles, he talks about 8% more in a few months.

A significant fact that makes us understand how much power serves for undermine the cryptocurrencies and, above all, how many Chinese have chosen Kazakhstan to do so. Add to this the number of mining computers that miners have transferred from China. It is estimated that there are more than 87,000. This has allowed Kazakhstan to reach the record as the second state in the world with more devices dedicated to the extraction of crypto.

We must remember that Kazakhstan independently produces energy for its needs from few power plants coal. Surely the high demand for current by the miner it is bringing them to their knees, struggling to satisfy the need that arose a few months ago.

Precisely for this reason the Kazakhstan Electric Grid Operating Company, a company that produces and supplies electricity in the country, has announced that in the coming days will limit the supply to the 50 power stations designed to undermine the cryptocurrencies at the Government. In short, life for cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly difficult, in fact even Russia has decided to completely ban cryptocurrencies.