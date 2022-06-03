Because of the size of her breasts, a woman is forced to get off a plane in Canada

A trend is marking in social networks, due to its unusual character, of not believing and for not having antecedents that have been known worldwide. It is the case of a influencer 25-year-old known as Mary Magdalene, who was hoping to fly from Canada to the United States, but while inside the plane, just before takeoff, she was asked to leave the aircraft.

According to the account influencer, The reason for removing her from the flight was the size of her breasts, since due to cosmetic surgeries they would weigh a total of 10 kilos, in addition to the clothes she was wearing. Nevertheless, the argument put forward by the airline would have been that this woman was wearing headphones in the middle of the security instructions.

Mary indicated that the event occurred on May 31, when she boarded the plane in Toronto, Canada, bound for Dallas, United States, a journey that had cost her about 5 thousand dollars, as she stated on her Instagram account, describing the situation as “dehumanized”, and insisting that she was dispatched from the aircraft because of the “explicit” clothes she was wearing.

“Obviously my outfit is the reason they kicked me out, because they thought I was too explicit, but that’s not legal, so they had to say it was because I was sleeping and not listening to her.” Mary denounced in her stories, indicating the reason why, according to her, she would have been removed from the flight.

He went on to add: “I was kicked off the flight because of how I look. Stop discriminating. Please, this is disgusting. I feel so ashamed and dehumanized right now. They have no idea”, about the comments that had been unleashed on social networks, in addition to expressing how she felt being expelled from the aircraft and having to choose another way to reach her destination, although she did not specify what it was, if He commented that he had arrived in Dallas some time later.

Affirming that it was not his intention to “play the victim”, the complaint of the influencer it occurred around the discrimination to which, according to her, she had been subjected. “It is wrong to choose who the rules apply to based on appearance or body type. Discrimination of any kind is not a pleasant feeling for anyone. If a small-breasted girl wore the exact same thing, they wouldn’t say anything.” Indian.

The influencer He emphasized that he was going to start legal action against the airline that would not have allowed him to travel.

BTS denounced racism against Asians at the White House

The South Korean K-pop boy group BTS took advantage of a visit to the White House, invited by President Joe Biden, to denounce racism against people of Asian origin in the United States. Singer Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, said the group is “devastated by the recent spate of hate crimes” against people of Asian descent, according to a translator.

Another member, Suga, called for tolerance. “It’s okay to be different. I believe that equality begins when we open up and accept all of our differences,” she said on the dais of the White House briefing room, which she was packed to capacity.

Biden invited them to speak with them “about the inclusion and representation” of Asian people and racist crimes and discrimination against that community, according to the White House.