Because of video games, mobile phones and other ‘pots’

Since the beginning of the internet, more than fifty years ago, there have always been people who have made the digital world the center of their day-to-day life, both at work and professionally. A community of technology lovers thanks to which we have been able to discover the great advances of the 20th century until we reach the hyperconnected present in which we find ourselves now: mobile telephony, robotics, computers in every home, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, autonomous cars, 5G, all kinds of realities (augmented, mixed and virtual), blockchainIoT… A marvel of the digital age.

But if there are many of us technophiles who are already wanting to know everything that is to come with the metaverse, there have also always been those who viewed digital with suspicion… And this, without a doubt, has been aggravated in recent decades in which it seems that A true digital ultraconservative current has emerged: let’s keep children away from screens!

The sector, within the technological universe, that has suffered the most almost from its origins from this inquisitive harassment has been that of video games. Both the gamers and the industry itself have been accused of being the reason for many of the tragedies that have generated the most social alarm in public opinion for decades. Donald Trump himself, former US president, went so far as to say that consuming so much violence in video games was the cause of the massacre of Tlatelolco students, which occurred in 2018. And on this side of the Atlantic we have revived again a few days ago the same after the parricide of Elche.

And it does not matter a katana, a shotgun or the mental health of adolescents, here ‘what sells’ is whether or not they were hooked on video gamesand, thus, have the perfect excuse to, once again, blame technology for all the world’s disasters…

On the ability of video games to make minors more violent, one of the people who has studied this issue best and most seriously, being a benchmark in the field, is Chris J. Ferguson. In 2015 he published the study ‘Do Angry Birds Make for Angry Children?‘. A meta-analysis of the influences of video games on aggression, mental health, prosocial behavior, and academic performance in children and adolescents. and concluded that influence on increased aggression was minimal.

Years later, in 2017, he wrote with psychology professor Patrick Markey, ‘Moral Combat: Why the War on Violent Videogames Is Wrong‘ (Moral Combat: why the war against violent video games is wrong), an essay resulting from their investigations where they confirmed that there was no scientific evidence linking this entertainment industry to violent crime.

More violent no, but then, addicted?

Well, there we have another of the great media topics: mobile phones and video games as the new drug of the 21st century. According to the ‘ESTUDES 2018-2019’ survey, regarding the use of video games, 80% of the population of students from 14 to 18 years old surveyed have played in the last year, and of these, only 6.1% would present a possible video game disorder according to the scale based on DSM-V criteria.

This disproportionate concern about whether or not video games generate addiction in minors has influenced the fact that since January 1, 2022 video game disorder will enter into force as a new mental illness in the ICD-11 -the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO)-, not without great disagreement in the scientific community and protests from the video game industry.

According to the WHO, in order to be able to speak of ‘addiction or addictive disorder’, a series of criteria must be met: an activity that is carried out in excess and is beyond the control of the individual and, with it, causes functional deterioration, but continues or increases despite the negative consequences (a period of at least 12 months is required for the diagnosis to be assigned).

The risk of this for many expert professionals is that there are activities that are “done in excess” (and meet these superficial criteria) and can be considered an addictive disorder without being so.

Because, as José César Perales, professor at the University of Granada and an expert in Behavioral Addictions, says: “If we apply very lax criteria to assess what an addiction is, we can generate a panic that reduces available resources and makes certain recreational activities problematic, with a very small percentage of cases requiring clinical attention“.

Why does a child play video games excessively? Maybe he lacks social skills in real life, and he does get this reinforcer in-game. He can feel mistreated or harassed by his peers and has turned his video game avatar into an (unreal) super hero that everyone admires and everyone wants to play with. Or he is a very impulsive and hyperactive child and has a hard time having self-control with the game.

Therefore, the most important thing is that families are always accompanying and supervising the digital activity of minors to be able to detect warning signs that may indicate that something is wrong:

– He locks himself in his room more than usual.

– Suddenly drop your performance and grades in school.

– We notice physical changes such as weight loss, tiredness or drowsiness.

– Suddenly change friends or isolate yourself, and do not want to leave home.

– Is constantly aggressive, talks back, or any other pronounced change in character, such as sadness or anxiety.

– He gets irritated, or even becomes violent, every time we try to get him to disconnect from the computer or stop using the mobile.

In these cases, we must go to a professional who advises us, such as our family doctor, or to specialized centers for Prevention and Treatment of Addictions, where, depending on the severity of the case, we will be assisted by a Family Orientation team (which guides and guides to the family) or health personnel (psychologists, doctors, nurses, etc.), who will work directly with the adolescent.

Thus, as they grow, they will be the ones who learn to enjoy the internet safely. Because yes, there are risks on the internet (cyberbullying, sexting, grooming, phishing, etc.), but banning technology will not make our children safer. Let’s stop, therefore, looking for culprits, video games, mobile phones, social networks, chachachá… The best option will always be education.

