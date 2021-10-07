Because on social media everyone hates Chris Pratt

A Twitter poll rated Guardians of the Galaxy as “the worst Chris in Hollywood”, probably because of his closeness to Trump and Zoe Church, a cult association that preaches homophobia. Some colleague took his defense

In the beginning a tweet apparently innocent, the one posted last October 17 on the profile of American producer Amy Berg, which lined up four of Hollywood’s most famous Chris and, in particular, superhero movies (Chris Hemsworth interpreter of Thor, Chris Evans alias Captain America, Chris Pine from Wonder Woman And Chris Pratt of the Guardians of the galaxy) asking to choose: “One of them has to go”. The post went viral with over 10 thousand responses, all quite in line: goodbye Chris Pratt. The reasons for this hatred are actually rooted in controversies and suspicions that have long surrounded the actor Parks and Recreation And Jurassic World.

As it also notes Vox, a person who responded to Berg’s tweet wrote: “Pratt was banned years ago from Chris Island”. The reference is to the succession of numerous perplexities against the actor who always plays good-natured heroes and good guys on the big screen, but what in private he could have much more controversial positions. In particular, many blame her affiliation with Zoe Church, a cult association that would preach among other things homophobic ideas. There are those who cultivate a strong suspicion that Pratt has extremely conservative political beliefs: officially he has always declared that he does not recognize himself in any point of the political spectrum, but several of his own impromptu statements (support for the US police, a photo with a t-shirt attributable to the Tea Party …), they would even like it near Trump.

Since Pratt has never spoken publicly on political issues and controversies, all attacks on him are based on inferences and hypotheses. In recent days, several of his colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Mark Ruffalo (convinced anti-Trumpian), Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner And director James Gunn they expressed their closeness to the actor: “Those without sin are throwing stones at my brother Chris Pratt, a true Christian who lives by principles and has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude”, wrote Downey Jr .; “Chris Pratt is a solid man and so be it. I know him personally and instead of spreading slander, look at how he lives his life “, Ruffalo increased the dose. That Chris Pratt’s is therefore yet another case of hate online unmotivated? Difficult to say, but, despite the fact that among his supporters there is also the colleague of the set Zoe Saldana, one wonders where all this support is when to be attacked by toxic fandoms (numerous times and with violence) are the many actresses of cinecomics?