Because on Thursday evening Napoli played with three players in quarantine

The last day of Serie A football, the first of the second round, was made rather chaotic by the numerous cases of coronavirus positive footballers, which prompted several local ASLs to impose quarantines on individual players or entire teams. The most striking case again concerned a match scheduled between Juventus and Napoli, as had already happened a year and a half ago. On Thursday afternoon, one of the ASLs of Naples imposed quarantine for three players of the team, who however regularly took part in the game after a decision made by the management. The match ended 1-1.

In his ritual commentary on Twitter after the game, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis did not comment the decision taken by Napoli, but several newspapers have reconstructed what had happened and why Napoli had decided to field the three players – Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka and Amir Rrahmani – despite the indication of the ASL.

In recent days Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani had had close contact with a positive person, according to the newspapers a teammate of theirs. All three have completed the vaccination course but have not yet received the third dose, it is not clear why: it is said that five months have not yet passed since the administration of the second. Under current coronavirus restrictions, approved in late December, people in their condition must do a five-day quarantine, from which they can come out with a quick or molecular negative swab from the fifth day after the last contact with the positive person.

However, Napoli decided to let them play because they claim to have respected the protocol approved by the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) last season and still in force, since it was only partially updated at the beginning of December. The interpretation of the club is that since the protocol does not provide for any rules for those who have completed the vaccination course but have not yet taken the third dose, for the moment the same rules are followed as for the unvaccinated.

The protocol explains Sky Sports, allows unvaccinated people to “be able to move from their home to work, provided they present a negative swab performed within 48 hours prior to work”. Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka tested negative both just before leaving for Turin and on the day of the match: this is why Napoli made them play, feeling protected from the point of view of sports justice. There Gazzetta dello Sport he also points out that none of the three gave interviews before or after the match, precisely to avoid violating the FIGC protocol.

Second Calciomercato.com, the most probable consequence is that of an individual fine for the three players: the administrative sanction for close contacts who do not respect the quarantine ranges from 400 to 1,000 euros.

It is not clear how many players could find themselves in the same conditions as Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka: a meeting of the State-Regions Conference is scheduled for Wednesday 12 January in which the FIGC and CONI heads will also participate, in an attempt to harmonize the latest decisions of the government with the protocols for the sporting seasons.