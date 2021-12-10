Because Putin is dangerous but there will be no war with Ukraine

The sudden escalation in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis is not yet averted. The Biden-Putin phone call was not conclusive, even if the news reports the frankness with which the presidents spoke to each other. The next step will presumably be a summit between Putin and some leaders of NATO countries, because the knot to be solved is precisely that of the Atlantic organization. The president of Russia has long been ‘obsessed’ with it, fearing an excessive approach of the troops and military means of the former enemy, which he still considers as such, close to its borders.

Cold War 2.0 and the shadow of NATO

In parallel, Biden disavowed his predecessor Trump by reviewing plans to ‘let the guard down’ in Europe. The commitment of the United States will remain strictly within the framework of the countries already adhering to NATO: to remove the ceiling of 25,000 troops in Germany, or to cancel the return of seven military sites to Germany and Belgium and other similar measures. So what does Ukraine have to do with it? Putin has always feared that Kyiv, which freed itself from Moscow in 1991, will sooner or later join the Atlantic organization. A highly unlikely eventuality. It is indeed true that Ukraine has now definitively decided to look to the West, after the 2014 Maidan uprising; but it is also true that the responsibility lies above all in the attitude that Russia has intended to take over all these years.

A paternalistic attitude in the best of circumstances, aggressive in the others, which has done nothing but increase the disaffection towards the Kremlin among the Ukrainian people. It should be remembered that Ukraine suffered greatly from the Sovietization process; the country still commemorates the Holodomor, or the great famine that struck the countryside in 1932-33, caused by Stalin’s political decision to requisition grain from the peasants. The forced Sovietization later affected specific populations such as the Crimean Tatars, forced to abandon their lands, and beyond. Things got worse if possible after 2014 with the annexation of Crimea in response to Maidan and the start of the war in Donbass, supported militarily by Moscow (a Russian citizen, former KGB like Putin, headed the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk).

Flexing muscles, in continuity with what happened in the days of the USSR, did not guarantee a good image for Putin in Ukrainian territory. If there was ever the possibility that Ukraine would one day join NATO (or the EU), the greatest responsibility would lie precisely in Putin’s attitude. In any case, the threat of invasion is currently too pressing not to be dealt with on its own; and Biden replied that Russia would face “unprecedented economic sanctions”. Probably the total isolation of the banking system. It is unlikely that NATO troops will instead take the field directly to wage a military war against Russia on Ukrainian soil.

The empire with the former USSR states

Putin’s hegemonic plans would have Moscow at the center and at the helm of the great Eurasian continent, starting with the former USSR states. Moldova frozen, the Baltic countries lost in the bud, the easily controllable Belarus remains. Shaking the specter of the ancient “American” and “Western” enemy may perhaps serve to keep the consensus at bay among older Russians or rural areas, but in this way he identifies himself more and more as an enemy of the West, of Born and from Ukraine itself. Where by now no longer enjoys, and for some time, great esteem and good luck. On the other hand, as has been said, the Ukrainians have had an account with Moscow since Stalin, and they do not intend to forget. Furthermore, Ukraine is a crossroads of cultures, languages ​​and traditions which, in some cases, have nothing to do with Russia (think of Ruthenia, Galicia, Bucovina, of a Mittle European style).

More generally, the massing of troops on the borders is very reminiscent of times gone by of wars or threatening them; the Western world, on the other hand, is used to peace and wants peace, harmony, dialogue and exchanges. And he now has the antibodies against dictatorships and authoritarianism: he will never accept to become hegemonized by a system, like that of the Kremlin, in which the oligarchs rule, the press is not free and elections are a problem for all political opponents. .