because Ridley Scott’s film is (unfairly) underrated

Ambiguity and truth in the film The Last Duel

Adaptation of the novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France released in 20004 by Eric Jager, the film tripartite the story of an alleged rape in 14th century feudal France, reconstructing what in the line of history is recognized as the last judicial duel officially fought in France. The accusation is launched by Marguerite (Jodie Comer), the wife of the Norman knight Jean De Carrouges (Matt Damon), abused by the squire Jean Le Gris (Adam Driver) a few months before the trial under the court of King Charles VI . To the guilt or innocence of the accused corresponds the outcome of a duel, the one that will designate not only the will of God, but also the good faith of the victim, who will be burned alive if on the battlefield it is her husband who dies.

Dust off by a dark, inquisitive era, strongly linked to obscurantism and legacies that seem as distant as they are outdated, the story of Marguerite under the direction of Sir. Scott and from the Oscar-winning screenplay Damon-Affleck together with Nicole Holofcener, drags us strongly to a unequivocal present post #MeToo; a time, this like that of the middle age, in which gender violence, possession and reputation seem timeless vectors of an everlasting humanity. If the weight of the armor, the metallic sound of the swords and the marble castles seem to gel and harden a historical environment linked to a purely virile, heroic, backward, ruthless cinematic imagery, The Last Duel uses this language to explore them instead features and the most anthropological atrocities, less rational, maximizing the expedient and the narrative structure of the point of view, of the different positioning on a truth, which does not seem to exist yet always emerges.