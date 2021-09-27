Because Ryan Gosling is the perfect example of non-toxic manhood

We all know that the apprenticeship, if you want to be an artist, is necessary in most cases. But we also know that it is not always possible to emerge victorious, and that what mature professionals can be interpreted as an innocent skeleton in the closet, for others can turn into a sentence. Especially in the world of acting, debut roles can carry as much weight as it is fatal in an actor’s career: it’s up to him or her to tap into an awkward past in B-grade products in an honest stepping stone. Ryan Gosling, for example, is among those who have been able to drastically change the course of their path. With an increasingly demanding professional course disconnected from the simple pursuit of commercial success – as confirmed by various box office failures, proof of a much more ambitious and daring intention than simple confirmations of popularity – and succeeding in the arduous mission of not remaining anchored to he image of the one who as a child was on the Disney Channel, the Canadian actor was able to become one of the most important and recognized faces of contemporary American cinema.

Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario, in 1980. His relationship with Canada and his origins is not always idyllic: from an early age in fact exercises his accent imitating the American one – to be precise that of Marlon Brando, the quintessence of Americanity – to sound more convincing and virile. Beyond the comedy scene of a kid in front of the mirror doing everything to look cooler, this story also conveys the constant presence of Gosling’s mimetic nature.

He began his acting career from an early age, encouraged by his sister, during a rather turbulent childhood in which at one point he even retired from school. His talent is immediately evident: even before acting, Gosling engages in singing, performing at weddings with his sister, and in dance, becoming part of some dance companies in the city. It was in 1993 that his career took its first real turning point, when he was chosen to be part of the cast of Mickey Mouse Club, a show that had the merit of launching those who are now veteran stars of late 90s and early 2000s pop music: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. This experience is the first real work commitment that involves the young Canadian actor in the world of entertainment, who from that moment on will continue along that path without too many hesitations. At eighteen, in fact, after other brief experiences in the acting field, Gosling becomes the protagonist face of Young Hercules, the series produced by Fox Kids which exported the actor’s face also to Italy.

It is at this point that Ryan Gosling finds himself at a crossroads: to continue on the television road, riding the wave of adolescent experiences, or to aim high and untie from the ease of the adventure cycle role on Saturday afternoon. It is a risk, especially when you find yourself having to break free from stigma of television, from the prejudice with respect to one’s own abilities still put to the test. But Gosling is highly motivated to pursue a career as a film actor, and despite his agent dump him, in 2001, he plays the role of a Jew turned neo-Nazi in The Believer, by Henry Bean, the first chance to really prove your worth. His performance is very successful, critics acclaim him positively and the work wins al Sundance Film Festival, a result that brings Gosling himself to identify this film as the real turning point of his new career, the right role at the right time, the deus ex machina for its need for a sudden change of course towards the cinema itself. Not only that: the fact of moving from children’s television to a feature film with such a serious theme makes it possible for the Canadian actor, in addition to experimenting on himself as an artist, also an interesting mixture that consists of that angelic aspect of his to seriousness of a ruthlessly raw role. It is what becomes his true stylistic signature, the fact of creating a strange balance between the elegance of his appearance and his acting and the part he is playing in total disagreement with the latter.

After The Believer, Ryan Gosling continues to try his hand at other roles, with films such as Murder by Numbers, The Slaughter Rule And The United States of Leland, always receiving a certain consensus on the part of the critics who at most adduce to low quality of the screenplay the lack of brilliance of its interpretation. But the attention of the mainstream public comes with arrogance in 2004, when Gosling takes part in the now cult of romantic cinema The Notebook along with Rachel McAdams, where they both shine, despite the continuing problems had on set during filming. Paradoxically, perhaps thanks to the tension that existed between the two actors, the final result is to consecrate Gosling to the Olympus of celebrities, becoming thanks to this film – today considered the one with the best kiss of all time – and to the undeniable effectiveness of his interpretation an idol of the masses, especially of women. And it is therefore at this point in his career that Ryan Gosling also wins the title of man of dreams. A title that will be confirmed especially in the future, through the statements by the actor himself about his relationship with women and his wife Eva Mendes, who complete the portrait of the boy to marry.

The Ryan Gosling phenomenon and its reception over the years, in addition to its filmography, must also be taken into account the impact it has had on the public and what this has generated. In the years of the internet, in fact, the career of actors is closely linked with the fate that determines them not only as Hollywood stars, but also with the possibility of becoming a meme. And the result is not always positive – considering the end of Nicholas Cage in the hands of Reddit – but Gosling, to his great fortune, received the pardon and became “Hey girl ”. The meme in fact follows the common opinion with respect to this actor who is perceived as a positive example of virility, as a romantic and charming guy who just needs to look at you and address you a “hey girl” to make you fall at his feet, despite having himself affirmed that he never uttered this phrase in any of his films. Over the years, this has grown more and more, to transform it into a sort of feminist icon of the internet, so effective that it even generates a book, with an emblematic title, Feminist Ryan Gosling: Feminist Theory (as Imagined) from Your Favorite Sensitive Movie Dude. He became the man to marry because in addition to beauty and talent he always had the ability to speak to women with respect and understanding, also thanks to his past lived with his mother and sister, creating not only a funny meme but also a positive example of quite toxic masculinity.

Beyond the romantic declination of Gosling, his career continues to take directions apparently contrasting with the image he was able to create, confirming that he is part of that category of actors that critics like to define as “chameleon”. In fact, in 2006 he took part in the film Half Nelson, playing the role of a drug addict teacher who pays him an application at the Oscar. In subsequent years, Gosling decides to take a break from acting and returns with a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Blue Valentine alongside Michelle Williams.

But it is in 2011 that for the first time he finds himself acting with the actress who will become his most famous counterpart, Emma Stone: Crazy, Stupid, Love is another romantic comedy that confirms his presence in the collective imagination in the role of the perfect man, so much so that it is defined as a sort of new George Clooney, with whom he actually worked the same year on the film he directed, The Ides of March. 2011 could be considered theannus mirabilis by Gosling, since he also takes part in one of the films that made him more famous and that has definitively consolidated his fame as an important actor, namely Drive. It is a work that draws from multiple cinematographic, narrative, musical references, for a result that is unanimously acclaimed as a masterpiece. A great example of genre arthouse in which Ryan Gosling stands out for his skill, perfectly at ease between the influences charged with eighties aesthetics and a difficult role. In fact, in the film Gosling plays a stuntman who rounds up by collaborating as a driver for some robbers: his interpretation is surprising because he manages to use that same expression that makes him so reassuring and delicate, declining it in a coldness that generates an almost surreal restlessness.

The character model with a morality cracked by life that Gosling proposes is not the usual beautiful and damned of American cinema: his way of being simultaneously so close to crime and the dark sides of the marginalized position in which he lives are transmitted through a new form. and more refined than we are used to seeing in this type of interpretation. His great skill, in fact, lies precisely in his ability to combine the resolute toughness of a character like the stuntman of Drive to the measured and intense acting that does not appeal to the excessive display of artificial characterization, also in contrast with the charged atmospheres of the film.

After a phase of experimentation in the role of director – his debut film Lost River came out in 2014 – Gosling returns to be talked about a lot in 2016 with La La Land, again next to Emma Stone. The musical has become famous not only for its beauty but also for the rain of nominations and awards won at the Oscars, including the now historic gaffe of the presenter who has mistakenly attributed it to best film, confusing it with Moonlight. Gosling thus returns to the origins of his career, between singing, dancing and acting: he confirms that he embodies the idea of ​​a typically American actor who includes not only a discipline but the ability to perform with ease between a tip tap step and a jazz song.

In recent years, then, the actor has not stopped trying his hand at disparate works: in 2017 he takes part in the arduous mission of following up on the classic of science fiction Blade Runner, juggling replicants. Here Gosling finds himself gambling with his career again, because there is probably nothing more risky for an actor than to intrude on a cult film masterpiece alongside professionals surrounded by a kind of aura of sacredness like Harrison Ford. There are those who did not stay particularly convinced of his performance, underlining the fact that the tough role does not suit him, but instead it is – again – this very image of his in contrast to the classic representation of the violent that makes the result more interesting. The last interpretation, then, dates back to this autumn, when the Canadian actor found himself playing the role of Neil Armstrong in First Man, a part that certainly does not lack responsibility for the expectations behind such a character. But the reception was the best, especially in reference to actor performance by Gosling, who has done nothing but confirm his ability and his versatility, also in knowing how to give grace and elegance to the character, in accordance with the rarefied and lunar atmospheres of inter-space travel.

In short, Ryan Gosling is an example of a gradual and coherent career, despite what could be defined as “spots” in the curriculum but which in reality are nothing more than the essence of an actor’s main quality: versatility.