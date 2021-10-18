News

Because Ryan Reynolds has decided to take a sabbatical from the cinema

Because Ryan Reynolds has decided to take a sabbatical from the cinema (On Monday 18 October 2021)
Ryan Reynolds takes a break from cinema. This was announced by the actor himself with a post on Instagram, published after the end of the filming of Spirited. It would seem to be a short one period sabbatical, in which to take some time for himself and his family, after the hardships of 2020 and 2021. “It’s over for me with Spirited. I’m not sure I was ready to say yes to such a demanding film even three years ago “, he wrote on social media. The actor was in fact engaged on the set of a Christmas film, a musical version of the famous Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, in which Reynolds plays a young alter-ego of Scrooge. At his side Will Ferrell, in the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Octavia Spencer in the role of …Read on diredonna

